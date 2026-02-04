City accelerates rollout of “Responsible Green Tick” programme for Tết goods

HCM CITY — As shopping demand rises ahead of the 2026 Tết (Lunar New Year), HCM City is speeding up the rollout of the “Responsible Green Tick” programme to control the quality of Tết goods, processed foods and pre-packaged products.

The programme is seen as an important measure to strengthen corporate accountability, improve product traceability and reinforce consumer confidence during the peak shopping season.

Many retail chains and supermarkets across the city have fully prepared their Tết supplies. Products meeting the “Responsible Green Tick” criteria are displayed in central, easy-to-spot areas.

Consumers can scan QR codes on these products to access information on origin, manufacturers and quality control processes.

According to Co.opmart Vũng Tàu representatives, products carrying the green tick are mainly fresh foods, processed foods and environmentally friendly, energy-saving consumer goods.

Thanks to stronger communication efforts and improved consumer awareness, these products are increasingly prioritised, especially as food safety and health concerns take centre stage.

Co.opmart said around 80 per cent of its fresh and processed food categories – which see strong demand during Tết – have now adopted the green tick label.

Statistics show that these products account for a significant proportion of overall purchases, helping retailers better manage risks during the year-end surge in demand.

Similarly, at the Go! Bà Rịa supermarket chain, “Responsible Green Tick” has been identified as a core product group. About 70 per cent of its fresh food suppliers have joined the programme.

The system continues to set aside dedicated display areas for green tick products, alongside promotional campaigns to boost visibility and stimulate consumption.

Year-end consumer demand is expected to rise by 5-10 per cent, with green tick products forecast to sell well during Tết.

According to the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, 4,735 products have so far been approved under the “Responsible Green Tick” programme out of 5,327 products registered across 12 major retail and supermarket systems.

High-consumption categories such as processed foods and confectionery have been prioritised to ensure consumer safety during the year-end peak season.

Participating businesses must meet food safety standards, ensure traceability, comply with regulations and take responsibility if incidents occur.

The programme also reflects a new approach to market management in HCM City, shifting from inspection and penalties to self-monitoring and corporate accountability.

This helps authorities trace product origins more easily and reduces the risk of substandard goods entering the Tết market.

Many businesses say joining the programme encourages them to review and standardise their production, storage and distribution processes.

With higher standards in place, companies gain better access to modern retail systems and build long-term competitive advantages.

Experts note that the programme has entered its second phase, expanding from fresh produce to processed foods – a sector with significant potential but higher food safety risks.

Meanwhile, products designed for vulnerable target demographics, including the elderly, children and pregnant women, remain underrepresented in the green tick programme and require greater attention.

As the 2026 Lunar New Year shopping peak approaches, expanding and accelerating the “Responsible Green Tick” programme for Tết goods, fresh foods and processed products is not only a short-term response, but also a strategic step towards building a transparent, safe and sustainable consumer market in HCM City. — VNS