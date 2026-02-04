Việt Nam, Kazakhstan seek to strengthen financial, monetary cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình had a meeting on February 3 with Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) Timur Suleimenov to discuss ways to enhance financial and monetary cooperation, as part of the Vietnamese Government delegation's working visit to Kazakhstan from February 1 to 3.

Suleimenov highlighted the steady development of the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan across all channels, levels and fields, particularly since the establishment of the bilateral Strategic Partnership. Introducing the NBK, he said the central bank aligns its monetary policy with the medium-term goal of keeping annual inflation close to 5 per cent, thereby ensuring financial market and price stability.

The NBK is responsible for formulating and implementing the monetary policy, safeguarding the payment system, and regulating and controlling foreign exchange, thus contributing to overall financial system stability, along with statistical activities related to the monetary and financial markets and external sectors.

According to Suleimenov, the NBK plays a key role in the establishment and development of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which has become a driver of Kazakhstan’s economic growth. As one of the main supporting institutions, the NBK has helped shape the legal framework and financial policies of the AIFC, with the aim of attracting international investment and developing financial services. Through monetary and financial regulatory reforms, it has supported the AIFC to become an appealing destination for global investors and financial institutions, thereby enhancing Kazakhstan’s standing on the global financial map.

The NBK Governor perceived that Việt Nam has favourable conditions to develop an international financial centre, given its strong economic growth momentum and extensive ties with international financial institutions.

For his part, Bình instructed the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to work closely with the NBK to promote the signing of a new memorandum of understanding to replace the existing one signed in 2012. The new MoU is expected to expand cooperation to new areas such as fintech and international financial centre.

During the working session, the two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including inflation control policies, the gold market, fintech, digital banking, and foreign exchange and capital flow management.

On this occasion, SBV Deputy Governor Phạm Thanh Hà conveyed an invitation from SBV Governor Nguyễn Thị Hồng to Suleimenov to visit Việt Nam in June 2026, on the occasion of a meeting of the intergovernmental committee on trade, investment, and scientific-technical cooperation, to sign the MoU once consensus is reached. — VNS