PM urges stronger promotion of local products, brands at 1st Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday called on ministries, agencies and localities to step up the supply and promotion of local products and brands at Việt Nam's first spring fair 2026.

The Glorious Spring Fair, the first of its kind, is being held at the National Exposition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội, from February 2–13. The event is envisioned as a “spring journey across Việt Nam”, bringing together the essence of “Vietnamese goods, Vietnamese identity and Vietnamese intellect”.

To ensure the fair lives up to that ambition, the Government leader outlined a series of tasks for ministries and local governments, according to Official Dispatch No. 09/CĐ-TTg signed on February 4.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with taking the lead, working closely with relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to provide timely support, facilitate trade connections and create favourable conditions for businesses and units to showcase and promote their products at the fair.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is assigned to coordinate with the three State media organisations in Việt Nam – the Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam News Agency – to intensify coverage and spread the vibrant atmosphere of the fair. The ministry is also asked to increase airtime for promoting outstanding products and regional specialties, helping reinforce the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign and leave a strong impression on both domestic and international visitors.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is instructed to work with localities to select and introduce exemplary One Commune–One Product (OCOP) products and regional specialties for display and sale at the fair. It is also urged to accelerate the use of digital technologies, including QR codes, to support traceability and enhance the promotion of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Other ministries, agencies and local authorities are required to direct businesses, cooperatives and relevant units to carefully select local products meeting the “six best” criteria: the most refined, the highest quality, the most abundant, the safest, the most modern and the most preferential. Strict quality control must be enforced, with counterfeit goods, substandard products and items of unclear origin firmly excluded from the fair to protect its credibility and local brands.

The dispatch further emphasises the importance of storytelling and branding. Products on display should not be treated merely as commodities, but as “cultural ambassadors” representing the identity of each region. Exhibitors are encouraged to invest in compelling product narratives linked to local history, traditions and the dedication of producers, while designing booths as miniature heritage spaces to attract and engage visitors.

Local authorities are also asked to facilitate broad public access so that all citizens can visit, shop, experience and enjoy the atmosphere and values generated by the fair.

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has been assigned to directly oversee the implementation of the dispatch, while the Government Office of Việt Nam is responsible for monitoring progress and reporting issues beyond its authority to competent bodies. — VNA/VNS