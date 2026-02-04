Vietjet chooses Pratt & Whitney for 44 more A320neo aircraft

Vietjet Managing Director Nguyễn Thanh Son (right) and Rick Deurloo, President of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney (left), exchange the agreement in the presence of Vietjet Chairwoman, Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo at the Singapore Airshow 2026. — Photo courtesy of the airline

SINGAPORE — Vietjet has selected Pratt & Whitney engines, part of RTX, to power 44 additional Airbus A320neo family aircraft, the companies said on Wednesday, expanding the airline’s order book as it prepares for further network growth.

The order includes 24 A321neo and 20 A321XLR aircraft, bringing Vietjet’s total commitments for GTF-powered aircraft to 137. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide engine maintenance services under a 12-year EngineWise Comprehensive agreement, the companies said.

“Vietjet values our relationship with Pratt & Whitney and its latest-generation technology,” Managing Director Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said in a statement, adding that the GTF engine supports the airline’s expansion with fuel efficiency improvements of up to 20 per cent.

Vietjet, which is based in HCM City, took delivery of its first A321neo in 2018 and currently operates 42 GTF-powered A321neo aircraft. Prior to the latest deal, the airline had committed to up to 93 aircraft of the type.

Pratt & Whitney said the order underscored Vietjet’s continued confidence in the GTF engine.

“With this latest selection, Vietjet will further realise the benefits of the most efficient engine for single-aisle aircraft,” said Rick Deurloo, president of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney.

The GTF engine offers up to 20 per cent lower fuel consumption and a significantly smaller noise footprint than previous-generation engines, according to the manufacturer. More than 2,600 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to over 90 customers worldwide.

Vietjet operates an extensive Asia-Pacific network linking Việt Nam and Thailand with destinations including Australia, India, China, Japan and South Korea, and has been gradually expanding services to Europe as part of its long-term growth strategy. — VNS