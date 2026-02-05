Việt Nam, Laos advance energy cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long held a working session with Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chansaveng Bounyong in Vientiane on February 4, with a view to boosting energy cooperation and fulfilling high-level Việt Nam-Laos cooperation.

The session, as part of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s ongoing state visit, featured a detailed review of recent industry and trade relations. Both sides acknowledged the positive results achieved and held frank discussions on outstanding issues to improve cooperation in the years ahead, consistent with orientations and directions set by leaders of both countries.

In the power sector, Long affirmed that Việt Nam prioritises cooperation with Laos in electricity imports, viewing this as a strategic area in line with high-level agreements and orientations between the two countries.

The two sides exchanged views on proposals to expand cross-border power grid linkages and develop power projects in Laos for export to Việt Nam. They stressed the need for coordination spanning policy, regulatory, and technical levels to swiftly clear bottlenecks and deliver on the concrete commitments made by the leaders.

On coal trade, they highlighted initial positive results from the bilateral Agreement and Protocol on coal and electricity trading, evidenced by the signing and rollout of contracts between enterprises of both nations. They conducted in-depth discussions on issues requiring continued coordination to improve supply efficiency, transportation, logistics, and customs procedures, aiming to build a stable, sustainable coal partnership that matches Vietnam’s demand with Laos’s supply capacity based on economic efficiency and harmonised interests.

In oil and gas, Long reiterated Việt Nam’s policy support for assisting Laos in building petroleum storage facilities and oil pipeline networks to secure supply stability and bolster energy security. The two sides also shared specific views on Laos’s plans to develop petroleum infrastructure, in the spirit of timely implementation that aligns with Laos’s needs.

Wrapping up the session, the two officials agreed to have their ministries’ focal units work closely together, nail down the issues, and clearly outline tasks, roadmaps, and coordination methods. These results will serve as the foundation for reports to ministry leaders and senior officials, helping advance key Việt Nam-Laos cooperation goals. — VNA/VNS