Đồng Tháp restructures fishing fleet towards sustainable harvesting of resources

ĐỒNG THÁP — The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp is rolling out a plan to transform fishing practices that harm marine resources and ecosystems, as part of efforts to gradually restructure the local fishing fleet towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly model.

The plan aims to replace fishing activities that have a high impact on fish stocks, the environment and ecosystems with more sustainable vocations, while also redirecting part of the fleet to other sectors to rebalance fishing capacity in line with available resources. It is expected to ensure stable employment and income for all fishermen involved, thereby contributing to efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

On December 31, 2025, the provincial People’s Council issued Resolution No. 47/2025/NQ-HĐND to help restructure the fisheries sector and support sustainable livelihoods. The resolution offers assistance to local organisations and individuals that own legally registered fishing vessels of six metres or longer, operate in high-impact fishing categories, and voluntarily stop fishing in line with regulations.

Total funding for the programme is estimated at more than VNĐ30.3 billion (US$1.16 million), including VNĐ27.9 billion to be allocated for vessel decommissioning and more than VNĐ2.4 billion to support vessel owners and crew members in vocational training and job placement.

Under the scheme, fishermen may receive support of up to VNĐ350 million per vessel as a cash payment after completing decommissioning procedures. The policy has been in effect since January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2030.

Đồng Tháp currently has 1,523 fishing vessels, with around 9,590 workers directly engaged in fishing activities.

According to local authorities, the restructuring is essential to restoring fish stocks sustainably, stabilising fishermen’s incomes, and ensuring the sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the province. — VNA/VNS