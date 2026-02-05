Việt Nam, US step up economic–trade policy dialogue

HÀ NỘI — Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Lê Mạnh Hùng held a working session with US Senator Bill Hagerty of the Republican Party, representing the state of Tennessee, on February 4, on the sidelines of the sixth round of talks on a reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade agreement between Việt Nam and the US.

The meeting focused on strategic issues related to bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, at a time when the two countries are accelerating the implementation of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and entering a pivotal stage in negotiations on the reciprocal trade agreement.

Both sides agreed that maintaining regular, practical policy dialogue plays an important role in consolidating trust, building consensus and creating a stable foundation for long-term cooperation.

At the meeting, Hùng reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently pursues the development of economic relations with the US on the basis of harmonised interests, balance and sustainability. He stressed that as bilateral trade negotiations are being actively promoted, Việt Nam hopes to achieve outcomes that align with the interests of both countries.

Such results, he said, would help establish a stable legal framework, enhance predictability and strengthen confidence among the business and investor communities.

Hagerty, for his part, highly appreciated Việt Nam’s increasingly prominent role and position in regional and global supply chains.

He also expressed the US’ strong interest in expanding cooperation with Việt Nam in high-tech industries, innovation and the semiconductor sector.

According to the senator, many major US tech firms, including NVIDIA, are currently exploring and considering investment and cooperation opportunities in Việt Nam. These companies view Vietnam as a priority destination in their strategies to relocate and diversify supply chains.

Hùng praised Hagerty’s active role in connecting US policymakers and the business community with Vietnamese partners. He called on the senator to continue voicing support for the bilateral trade negotiation process, thereby contributing to the early conclusion of the reciprocal trade agreement in a manner that ensures fairness, balance and mutual benefit.

Hùng also expressed his wish to strengthen linkages between major US corporations and Vietnamese enterprises, with a focus on developing specific cooperation projects capable of generating high added value.

Both sides agreed to continue maintaining exchanges at various levels, step up policy coordination and promote business connectivity. These efforts, they noted, will make practical contributions to consolidating the foundation of Việt Nam–US economic and trade cooperation, helping steer bilateral relations toward stable, substantive and effective development in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS