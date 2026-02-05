Việt Nam explores high-tech growth drivers with Chinese industry leader

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng on February 5 met with Wang Jiping, Chairman of ArcherMind Technology Co., Ltd., emphasising that Việt Nam sees science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of growth, with a focus on 11 strategic technology sectors, including semiconductors and AI.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Nanjing, China, ArcherMind is a software services company. After sharing its experience and solutions in developing digital platforms, it proposed cooperation with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Finance through the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in innovation, AI, and robotics.

Dũng welcomed the proposal and commended ArcherMind’s business performance, highlighting its key role in advancing China’s State Council strategy on innovation and the application of information technology.

He noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Việt Nam and China has continued to grow in all areas. Economic, trade, and investment cooperation, along with more recent collaboration in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, have emerged as key pillars of bilateral relations.

Dũng acknowledged ArcherMind’s proposals for cooperation in digital government and the development of digital platform solutions for Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and encouraged the company to work closely with relevant authorities to identify and implement specific cooperation projects in line with the strengths of both sides.

He also called on ArcherMind to roll out concrete investment projects in areas where it has strengths and Vietnam has strong potential, and consider establishing a representative office in the country, particularly at the Hòa Lạc NIC. He also urged them to cooperate in developing research and development (R&D) centres and shared technology infrastructure such as incubators and laboratories in the fields of semiconductors, AI and robotics.

The Deputy PM further urged the company to promote cooperation in developing high-quality human resources, focus on commercialising its research outcomes in Việt Nam, enhance technology transfer, and support Vietnamese enterprises in participating in global value and supply chains.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is always ready to create the most favourable conditions for ArcherMind in particular, and foreign partners in general, to conduct effective, sustainable and long-term investment and business activities in the country. — VNA/VNS