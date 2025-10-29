Stocks extend rally despite renewed foreign selling

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese stocks extended their gains for a second straight session on Wednesday, though late selling trimmed early advances as foreign investors returned to net selling.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) rose by 0.32 per cent to close at 1,685.83 points, while the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) added 0.47 per cent to 268.04 points.

Market breadth stayed positive with 490 gainers against 211 decliners.

Financial shares continued to lead the market's rise, with seven of the top 10 shares lifting the VN-Index from this group. They included Vietcombank (VCB), BIDV (BID), Ho Chí Minh City Development Bank (HDB), Vietinbank (CTG), Fortune Vietnam Bank (LPB), VPBank (VPB) and Military Bank (MBB), with growth of between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

This group of shares increased by an average of 1.5 per cent.

By growth, energy shares led sectoral gains, up 3.06 per cent, buoyed by Bình Sơn Refining (BSR), Petrolimex (PLX), PetroVietnam Services (PVS) and PetroVietnam Drilling and Wells Service (PVD). BSR hit the daily limit of 7 per cent while others increased by more than 1 per cent.

Liquidity eased from Tuesday, with 991 million shares worth VNĐ27.6 trillion traded on both exchanges, down 5 per cent in volume and 14 per cent in value.

Foreign investors were net sellers of about VNĐ805 billion on HOSE and VNĐ67 billion on HNX.

Analysts at Viet Dragon Securities Co said the current rebound signals a chance for the VN-Index to retest the 1,700–1,720-point range – the support zone lost on October 20, 2025.

“Trading signals at this resistance area may have a significant impact on the market's next move,” they said in a daily note. Investors are advised to remain cautious amid volatile market movements and monitor supply–demand dynamics near resistance levels to gauge market conditions.

According to Saigon–Hà Nội Securities Co (SHS), the VN-Index is in a short-term accumulation phase with improving market quality, even though liquidity has yet to pick up.

The brokerage house’s analysts reckon profit opportunities are expanding and are now driven more by earnings growth across sectors. Investors may selectively focus on stocks with reasonable valuations and strong third-quarter results. — BIZHUB/VNS