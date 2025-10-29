Sustainable agricultural products shine at Autumn Fair’s showcase

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of agricultural staples and green production models are being showcased at the Autumn Fair 2025, spotlighting the agricultural sector’s role in the sustainable development journey.

The nearly-200-square metre pavilion of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is a highlight of the fair, expected to stimulate consumption and promote market growth.

Hoàng Văn Du, Deputy Director of the ministry’s Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, said the pavilion introduces models of green transformation, digital economy, and circular economy, alongside technological applications in production and processing. This is an opportunity for enterprises, cooperatives, and craft villages to share experiences, improve production processes, and expand markets.

Visitors can enjoy the tea and coffee space featuring Suoi Giang Shan tuyet tea, Tây Hồ lotus-scented tea, E De coffee, honey, traditional rice flake cakes, and other local specialties. The area, dubbed the “green house” of the fair, connects people and nature through the essence of Vietnamese produce.

Other standout agricultural products on display are the renowned ST25 rice, organic rice, nuts, grains, and nutritious snacks, not only meeting modern consumer tastes but also reflecting the trend of adapting agriculture to a sustainable lifestyle.

Despite featuring just over 20 enterprises, cooperatives, and craft villages, the zone makes a strong impression, enhancing Vietnamese brand recognition, connecting producers and consumers, and reaffirming the country’s agricultural ambitions amidst international integration.

The Autumn Fair 2025 is taking place at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hà Nôi's Đông Anh Commune from October 25 to November 4. — VNS