Vietjet and University of Oxford share key discoveries on aviation’s journey to Net Zero

OXFORD — Vietjet and the University of Oxford have revealed the results of a landmark research initiative offering a potential roadmap to Net Zero aviation. The findings were unveiled on Wednesday during the official visit of Việt Nam’s General Secretary Tô Lâm to the United Kingdom, signalling a growing collaboration between the two countries in sustainability and scientific innovation.

Led by Professor Myles Allen, Director of Oxford Net Zero, the project focuses on Geological Balance Fuel (GBF) — an innovative aviation fuel where carbon emissions are offset through long-term geological storage of CO₂. Initial results suggest GBF could provide a practical path for the aviation sector to achieve Net Zero emissions by mid-century.

The key advantage of this breakthrough lies in its cost-effectiveness and compatibility with existing global fuel supply systems, reducing disruption and additional costs to current energy and fuel industries.

Beyond technological innovation, the initiative fosters educational and human capital collaboration between Việt Nam and the UK, including the creation of research fellowships and post-doctoral programmes at Oxford Net Zero.

This project forms part of Vietjet’s 'Fly Green' campaign, the airline’s long-term sustainability strategy for 'a green future under a blue sky.' By adopting Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), carbon offset mechanisms, reforestation programmes, investments in renewable energy, and AI-driven operational efficiencies, Vietjet has already reduced average emissions per passenger by 38 per cent compared with previous-generation aircraft.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of Vietjet, said: "Vietjet is committed to partnering with international institutions to build a humane, prosperous, and sustainable future for generations to come." — VNS