Vietjet shareholders set to receive 20% stock dividend

HCM CITY — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has declared a 20 per cent stock dividend, under which shareholders will receive 20 new shares for every 100 they currently hold.

The airline plans to issue a total of 118.3 million shares, with a projected value exceeding VNĐ1.18 trillion (US$44.7 million) based on par value. The issuance is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Following the dividend, Vietjet’s charter capital is set to rise to more than VNĐ7 trillion, while consolidated equity will exceed VNĐ24 trillion. The capital expansion is aimed at strengthening the company’s long-term financial capacity.

Alongside the dividend, the value of VJC shares is expected to benefit from recent net purchases by foreign investors, potentially boosting the share price in coming sessions.

Strong foundation for growth potential

VJC’s share performance reflects the company’s robust results since the start of the year and a promising growth outlook. This momentum is underpinned by the airline’s acquisition of new, modern aircraft and substantial investment in aviation infrastructure and airports.

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development and meeting rising travel demand, Vietjet has welcomed new A330 wide-body aircraft into its fleet, increasing the total number of aircraft to 130.

The airline has also begun construction on an aircraft maintenance technical centre at Long Thành International Airport, one of 80 major national projects. The initiative marks a significant milestone for both Vietjet and Việt Nam’s aviation sector, reinforcing the company’s capacity to support the country’s growing air travel market.

Year-end promotions

Celebrating the vibrant year-end travel season, Vietjet is offering thousands of Eco tickets starting from only zero đồng during its three golden days from Wednesday to Friday this week.

Promotional tickets are available for purchase at www.vietjetair.com and on the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion applies to all Vietjet domestic routes across Vietnam, for travel between December 1 and May 27, 2026.

During this time, Vietjet is also offering up to 20 per cent discounts on Business and SkyBoss tickets on the 2nd and 20th of every month, along with a variety of special promotions on double-date days throughout the year.

From November 8 to 9, 2025, Vietjet will also host activities at the Vietnam Festival 2025, taking place at Hisaya Odori Park, Edion Hisaya Square, in Nagoya, Japan.

At the event, locals and tourists will have the opportunity to explore Vietjet's flight routes connecting Japan and Việt Nam, participate in cultural and artistic activities, and have a chance to win round-trip air tickets and valuable gifts up to 10,000 JPY.

Since its first flight to Japan in 2018, Vietjet has continuously expanded its flight network, connecting Việt Nam's largest cities – Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng – with Japan's leading cities and destinations – Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Hiroshima. — VNS