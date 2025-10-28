Manulife opens new offices, promoting sustainable growth in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Manulife has strengthened its commitment to sustainable investment in Việt Nam with the opening of two new agencies in Lâm Đồng and Quảng Ninh provinces.

The new centres - Manulife Agency Centres (MAC) in Đạ Tẻh and Quảng Yên - mark another milestone in the company’s ongoing nationwide expansion, creating more career opportunities and enhancing service access for local communities, the company said in a statement.

MAC Đạ Tẻh is located on Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street, Đạ Tẻh Ward, Lâm Đồng Province, while MAC Quảng Yên is situated on Trần Khánh Dư Street, Quảng Yên Ward, Quảng Ninh Province. Both centres serve as modern, fully equipped workspaces and training hubs for local agents, designed to enhance professionalism, collaboration, and service quality.

The facilities are designed to foster collaboration, professional development, and service excellence for customers. A range of positions, including sales directors and agents, are now open, creating new employment opportunities in Lâm Đồng and Quảng Ninh provinces.

Manish Sangal, Chief Agency Officer of Manulife Vietnam, said: “Quảng Ninh and Lâm Đồng are among Việt Nam's fastest-growing provinces, where the demand for financial protection and health care solutions continues to rise."

"We aim to build a strong and professional team of agents who can not only develop their careers but also help local residents access the suitable insurance solutions for a better life,” he said.

In addition to financial and insurance training, agents at MAC Đạ Tẻh and MAC Quảng Yên receive guidance in community health education, equipping them to act as “wellness ambassadors”. This initiative empowers agents to deliver comprehensive financial protection solutions while supporting customers in leading healthier, more active lifestyles.

The establishment of the two new centres represents the next step in Manulife Vietnam’s strategy to strengthen its agency distribution network. By expanding its presence across the nation, Manulife continues to move closer to customers while reaffirming its long-term commitment to sustainable investment and community development in the Vietnamese market. — VNS