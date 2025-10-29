Southeast region innovation day showcases strategic technologies for sustainable industry

HCM CITY — The Southeast Region Research and Innovation Day 2025 opened with vibrant displays of advanced technology and a strong message about sustainable industrial development at the city High-Tech Park (SHTP) on October 28.

The event gathered leaders from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the city People’s Committee, research institutes, universities, and hundreds of technology enterprises across the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Thọ, standing vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, emphasised that innovation and scientific research are not only the foundation for productivity growth but also a driving force for restructuring the economy towards sustainability.

“The Southeast region, with HCM City as the nucleus, must pioneer the application of strategic technologies to create high value and reduce environmental pressure,” he said.

Organised by the Management Board of the city High-Tech Park in collaboration with the municipal Department of Science and Technology, CMC Corporation, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Việt Nam) and HUTECH University, the event adopted the theme “Strategic Technologies Driving Sustainable Industrial Development.”

Over 60 booths were set up, displaying more than 100 technological solutions from enterprises, research institutes, and universities in HCM City, Đồng Nai, Lâm Đồng and Hà Nội.

The exhibition featured a wide range of technological products that captured visitors’ attention, from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous robots to AIoT-based monitoring systems, smart agricultural drones, hydrogen electrolysis equipment and renewable energy solutions.

Several booths demonstrated “Made in Việt Nam” innovations designed by local research teams and startups, showcasing the rising competence of domestic engineers in fields once dominated by foreign suppliers.

Notably, students from HUTECH and Fulbright University Việt Nam introduced practical applications of artificial intelligence and automation in manufacturing and environmental monitoring.

Their works illustrated how young innovators are increasingly involved in solving industrial and social challenges. The integration of academic research into real-world projects was highlighted as one of the key strengths of the region’s innovation ecosystem.

Many participating enterprises shared that they were attracted by the city’s policy of encouraging investment in high-tech industries.

The city has been allocating about VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$58 million) each year to support innovation and technology development through research grants, start-up incubation, and digital transformation projects.

This funding has helped establish a solid foundation for the city’s ambition to become the “innovation hub” of the southern key economic region.

CMC Corporation, one of the event’s main partners, presented its cloud and cybersecurity solutions tailored for manufacturing and logistics enterprises in the region.

Meanwhile, several startups introduced technologies supporting the circular economy — including waste-to-energy systems, bio-based materials, and carbon-reduction platforms.

These innovations, according to experts, will be essential as Việt Nam moves towards its net-zero target by 2050.

Representatives from the city Department of Science and Technology remarked that the Southeast region contributes nearly 40 per cent of the nation’s GDP and 50 per cent of total industrial output.

However, to maintain its leading position, the region must quickly shift from labour-intensive manufacturing to technology-driven production.

“Innovation should be seen as a long-term investment, not a short-term cost,” the department’s director noted.

Visitors to the exhibition were impressed by several prototype demonstrations, including a solar-powered UAV developed by engineers from the High-Tech Park and an autonomous vehicle for warehouse operations created by a young start-up team in Thủ Đức City.

These projects attracted interest from potential investors, who saw both export potential and local market value.

The event also included policy dialogues between provincial leaders and technology firms, focusing on mechanisms to enhance regional coordination in research, data sharing, and investment attraction.

Delegates agreed that the Southeast region should establish a unified innovation network to link industrial zones, high-tech parks, and universities.

Such a network would help streamline research resources and promote cross-border technology transfer.

Experts attending the forum underlined that the 2025 Innovation Day marks an important step for the city and the Southeast provinces to demonstrate their collective capability in science and technology.

As the country’s economic powerhouse, the region is expected to lead Việt Nam’s transition towards green and digital industries. — VNS