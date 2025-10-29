Vietnam Report announces top 30 strategic investment corporations for first time

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Report JSC officially launched the inaugural ALPHA30 ranking of the top 30 strategic investment corporations in Việt Nam this year at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The ceremony also honoured the top 500 most profitable enterprises (PROFIT500) and the top 10 and top 5 most reputable companies in the food, beverage, retail, packaging, and high-tech agriculture sectors for 2025.

The ALPHA30 ranking is an initiative by Vietnam Report designed to recognise those that play a leading role in channeling investment flows, shaping new growth models, and creating sustainable values for the Vietnamese economy.

According to Vietnam Report, in 2024, the ALPHA30 group had total assets of nearly VNĐ2.43 quadrillion ($92.29 billion), employing around 540,000 workers and generating over VNĐ1.1 quadrillion in total revenue, equivalent to 9.5 per cent of Việt Nam’s nominal GDP.

On average, each ALPHA30 enterprise holds VNĐ81.02 trillion in assets, about 3.6 times higher than the average of the approaching group.

At the event, Vietnam Report also unveiled the 2025 PROFIT500 ranking. The average pre-tax profit of those in the group reached VNĐ1.96 trillion last year, nearly three times higher than the average VNĐ707 billion of all enterprises surveyed.

The PROFIT500’s corporate income tax contributions were estimated to account for nearly 60 per cent of the nation’s total, highlighting their financial strength and critical role in ensuring macroeconomic growth and stability.

Meanwhile, the Top 10 and Top 5 rankings showcased businesses that stand out not only in financial capacity, operational efficiency, and media reputation, but also in their commitment to sustainable development, safety, and innovative growth models. They represent the spirit of innovation and resilience of Vietnamese brands in the global value chain.

On this occasion, Vietnam Report also released the bilingual publication “Vietnam Earnings Insight 2025”, which provides an in-depth analysis of Vietnam’s economic transformation based on the three pillars of institutional innovation, empowerment of the private sector, and strengthening consumer confidence. — VNS