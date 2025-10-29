Vinacas honours Olam Food Ingredients for advancing sustainable cashew processing in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Olam Food Ingredients (ofi), a leading global supplier of food and beverage ingredients, was recognised at the 14th Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) Golden Cashew Rendezvous and the 35th Vinacas Anniversary Celebration for its significant role in driving Việ Nam's success in cashew processing, transforming into a global standard for sustainable, high-value processing.

Ashok Krishen, managing director and CEO of ofi’s nuts business, was presented with the VINACAS Heritage Award 2025 in acknowledgement of his noteworthy contributions to the global cashew industry.

Over the past 28 years of operations in Việt Nam, ofi has collaborated with farmers, intermediaries, local authorities, and Vinacas to bolster the country's position as the world's leading cashew supplier.

ofi was amongst the earliest foreign investors in Việt Nam's cashew industry, with operations commencing in 1997. Since then, ofi has worked closely with customers in various key markets to enhance product quality and food safety. The company has made investments in new products, facilities, and technology sharing initiatives. Additionally, ofi has been instrumental in developing value-added, private-label cashew products "Made in Viet Nam," fostering partnerships with farmers and cooperatives to boost farmer incomes and offer responsibly sourced, traceable products to customers.

ofi’s nuts business in Việt Nam has set a target to cut its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, in line with its science-based climate commitment to the 1.5°C goal.

Gaurav Patil - country head, ofi Vietnam added: “ofi Vietnam’s journey in cashew has always been about partnership, from farmers and employees to Vinacas and Government partners who share the same vision for sustainable and responsible growth in food and drink supply chains. This recognition is a moment of pride for every team member who has contributed to making Việt Nam’s cashew industry stronger, safer, and more sustainable. Our role now is to keep that spirit alive to continue leading with responsibility, innovation, and care for the people and communities that make this success possible.”

According to the General Department of Customs, Viet Nam Nam’s cashew sector achieved a significant milestone by exporting over 723,800 tons of cashew kernels in 2024, marking a 12.4 per cent increase in volume compared to the previous year, maintaining its position as the largest cashew exporting country in the world for the 18th consecutive year, and accounting for over 80 per cent of the total global cashew kernel export output.

It works closely with a network of over 3,000 cashew farmers to deliver certified cashew products to more than 40 international markets. VNS