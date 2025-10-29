Global investors flock to HCM City conference seeking opportunities

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s strong commitment to comprehensive reforms and positive growth outlook are drawing increasing attention from international investors, according to VinaCapital Group, one of the country’s leading investment management firms.

VinaCapital opened its two-day annual Investor Conference in HCM City on October 28, welcoming nearly 150 international guests, the highest number in the event’s 20-year history, reflecting growing global confidence in the Vietnamese market, VinaCapital CEO and founding partner Don Lam said.

This year’s conference has the theme “Vietnam 2.0”, highlighting the country’s next phase of development shaped by extensive and forward-looking government reforms and driven by the private sector.

With a focus on science, technology and deeper integration into global supply chains, Vietnam 2.0 aims to help the country achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2045.

Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, told the conference that with an increasingly favourable business environment and strong commitment to reform and growth, Việt Nam — and HCM City in particular — would remain an ideal destination for international investors seeking long-term opportunities in Asia.

“We warmly welcome and are committed to accompanying investors and businesses, creating the best possible conditions for them to seize distinctive opportunities, maximise their talent, intellect and capabilities, compete fairly to create legitimate wealth, and build stronger, more sustainable enterprises.”

Lam said amid the global uncertainty, Việt Nam is better positioned than most countries to sustain growth both in the near and long term, thanks to the Government’s foresight and decisive actions.

“With the private sector set to drive economic growth and help unlock the country’s full potential, the opportunities for investors have never been more compelling.”

He said international investors have shown strong interest in the planned International Financial Centre in HCM City.

Once detailed regulations are in place, many are expected to seek participation as the centre is anticipated to serve as a major platform attracting international capital flows, including foreign Indirect Investment, into Việt Nam, he said.

“HCM City and the country as a whole are in need of long-term capital for infrastructure and private-sector development.

“Once transparent and detailed regulations for the financial centre are issued, it will open up vast potential for capital attraction.”

The conference focuses on key topics such as the economic and stock market outlooks, technology and innovation as drivers of growth, infrastructure development, legal frameworks for sustainable expansion, capital markets, and the private sector’s emerging role as the main engine of the economy.

Speakers include senior VinaCapital executives and guest experts from leading companies and government agencies such as the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, Sumitomo, BIDV, Warburg Pincus, A.P. Moller Capital, Vertex, Marvell Vietnam, Synopsys, U&I Investment, Masan Group, Broaden Economics, Orient Plastic, Gamuda Land Vietnam, REE Corp, PNJ, FPT Retail, Vinamilk, An Cường Wood, and Sygnum.

Vũ Ngọc Linh, head of research at VinaCapital, said Việt Nam’s GDP has recorded impressive growth this year, driven by increased exports, a rebound in international tourism and accelerated infrastructure investment.

She highlighted three other important factors expected to further support growth in the near future: ongoing reforms that could add around two percentage points to GDP growth, a stronger rebound in domestic consumption next year and continued expansion of infrastructure investment with a goal of raising it to 10 per cent of GDP within the next five years from the current 6 per cent.

Nguyễn Hoài Thu, CFA and deputy CEO of VinaCapital, said the stock market has rebounded strongly in recent months, particularly as the tax environment stabilised.

Việt Nam is entering a new, more sustainable and broad-based growth cycle, which further enhances the attractiveness of its stock market.

The company expects most sectors to achieve profit growth ranging from 7 per cent to 23 per cent in 2026, led by materials, insurance and real estate.

VinaCapital held its first Investor Conference in 2005 as a platform to introduce Việt Nam to foreign investors and promote investment opportunities in the country. — VNS