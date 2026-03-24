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Laos promotes use of nuclear technology to support sustainable development

March 24, 2026 - 08:41
Under the newly signed framework, cooperation for 2026–2033 will focus on technical and professional support in radiation and nuclear-related fields, including human resource development, enhanced radiation safety capacity, and applications across industry, energy, agriculture, nutrition, water resources, environmental protection, education, research, and international integration.

 

Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, and Khampheng Douangthongla, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Laos to the United Nations in Vienna, sign the Lao Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2026-2033. — Photo courtesy of IAEA

VIENTIANE — Laos and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed the third Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2026–2033, strengthening cooperation to support the country’s progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the signing ceremony in Vienna, IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu emphasised the agency’s role in partnering with member states to promote the peaceful application of nuclear technology for development, particularly through technical cooperation initiatives. He highlighted the importance of aligning CPF implementation with national socio-economic priorities while ensuring radiation safety and expanding nuclear applications in agriculture, healthcare, nutrition, and water and environmental management.

Hua Liu reaffirmed the IAEA’s commitment to continuing close cooperation with Laos in advancing its development agenda.

In recent years, the IAEA has assisted Laos through technical support and capacity-building programmes aimed at strengthening expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear technology. The two sides previously implemented CPF cooperation cycles for 2014–2018 and 2020–2025.

Under the newly signed framework, cooperation for 2026–2033 will focus on technical and professional support in radiation and nuclear-related fields, including human resource development, enhanced radiation safety capacity, and applications across industry, energy, agriculture, nutrition, water resources, environmental protection, education, research, and international integration.

The framework is expected to contribute to Laos’ fulfilment of the SDGs, including implementation of its 10th five-year national socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030. — VNA/VNS

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