Việt Nam News a trusted source of information for foreigners: VNA Director General

As Việt Nam News marks the 35th anniversary of publishing its first issue on June 17, 1991, journalist Vũ Việt Trang, director general of the Việt Nam News Agency (VNA), the governing body of the newspaper, reflects on its journey from a pioneering English-language daily in the early years of Việt Nam's renewal to a leading multimedia platform for international audiences.

Over the past 35 years, what role has Việt Nam News played in external communications and in connecting Việt Nam with the world?

Founded in the early years of the country's Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, Việt Nam News emerged at a time of profound transformation in Việt Nam. In 1991, as the country accelerated its reform and opening-up efforts, the newspaper was entrusted with an important mission: to provide comprehensive, timely and accurate information about Việt Nam to international audiences, helping promote the image of a peace-loving nation committed to renewal, dynamic development and responsible international engagement.

For the past 35 years, generations of journalists at Việt Nam News have worked tirelessly to uphold that mission. The newspaper has become a trusted source of information for foreigners living and working in Việt Nam. It is distributed at major international events hosted by the country and is available at selected venues abroad that attract large international audiences.

From its humble beginnings amid considerable challenges, Việt Nam News has evolved into a multimedia newsroom staffed by a dynamic and creative team that actively embraces modern technologies in reporting and production, reaching a broad audience around the world.

Throughout its development, Việt Nam News has contributed significantly to the VNA's communications efforts and, together with the country's external communications force, has helped fulfil the VNA's mission as the nation's leading external news organisation.

What has impressed you most about the development journey of Việt Nam News over the past 35 years?

A defining milestone was the recognition of Việt Nam News as the country's national print publication serving international readers in 2021. This affirmed the newspaper's standing and recognised its growing contribution to the country's external communications efforts.

I believe this achievement is the result of the professionalism and editorial standards established and passed down by previous generations, as well as the perseverance and continuous spirit of innovation that have characterised Việt Nam News throughout its 35-year journey.

It has not only fulfilled its mission of delivering information but has also become a respected English-language publication recognised for the quality of its content and its high standards of journalistic English.

Thirty-five years may not be a long period in the life of a media organisation, but it is sufficient to demonstrate the resilience, professionalism and adaptability of Việt Nam News. Throughout its development, the newspaper has repeatedly transformed itself to overcome challenges and respond to changing circumstances.

From a traditional print newspaper at its inception, Việt Nam News has become a multimedia platform reaching readers in more than 200 countries and territories, further consolidating its position as a leading external publication serving the country's goals of reform, international integration and development.

What are your expectations for Việt Nam News in the years ahead, particularly in continuing to enhance Việt Nam's standing on the international stage?

In light of the new requirements and responsibilities facing the country, and drawing on 35 years of experience, I believe that the collective of journalists at Việt Nam News will continue to build on its achievements, further enhance the quality of their journalism, expand its influence and strengthen the newspaper's position as one of Việt Nam's leading external media organisations.

To fulfil this mission in the years ahead, I believe the newspaper should focus on several key priorities.

First, it should proactively and effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and party resolutions at all levels, particularly strategic resolutions on science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation and international integration. By mobilising and utilising resources effectively, the newspaper can create new momentum for sustainable growth.

Second, it should continue to play a pioneering role in English-language external communications and continue to uphold the standing of a national media brand. Through accurate, compelling and timely reporting, the newspaper should showcase the country's development achievements and promote the image of a peaceful, stable and internationally integrated Việt Nam, thereby contributing to enhancing the country's reputation and influence worldwide.

Third, the newspaper should further innovate its journalistic practices by developing multi-platform and multimedia products, and placing audience needs at the centre of content creation. These efforts will help strengthen engagement and improve the appeal and competitiveness of its external communications products.

Fourth, continued investment in human resources is essential. The newspaper should continue building a team of journalists, editors and staff who are politically steadfast, professionally competent, technologically proficient and capable of adapting quickly to the digital media environment. It should also effectively implement Directive 5 of the Politburo on strengthening the Party's leadership over information and communications activities in cyberspace under the new circumstances, while enhancing the effectiveness of external communications and contributing to safeguarding the Party's ideological foundation.

Fifth, Việt Nam News and Law should further leverage the strengths of its integrated model by combining the advantages of English-language external journalism and legal journalism. This will enable the development of in-depth communications products on institutions, policies, the investment and business environment, and Việt Nam's legal system, helping international audiences better understand the country's development process and ongoing building of a socialist rule-of-law state.

I hope that Việt Nam News and Law will continue to raise the quality of its journalism, embrace innovation, accelerate digital transformation, broaden its global reach and deepen international engagement, thereby contributing to the successful implementation of Resolution 59 of the Party Central Committee on international integration in the new era. VNS