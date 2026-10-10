Hà Nội celebrates Liberation Day with spectacular fireworks

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|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
Hà Nội lights up the night sky with fireworks to celebrate 72 years of liberation!
Spectacular fireworks illuminated the skies above Hoàn Kiếm Lake, West Lake and Văn Quán Lake from 9pm to 9.15pm on October 10, 2026, marking the 72nd anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954).
|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day. VNA/VNS Photos Trương Vị
|Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.