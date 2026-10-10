Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội celebrates Liberation Day with spectacular fireworks

October 10, 2026 - 21:49
Spectacular fireworks illuminated the skies above Hoàn Kiếm Lake, West Lake and Văn Quán Lake from 9pm to 9.15pm on October 10, 2026, marking the 72nd anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954).
Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.

Hà Nội lights up the night sky with fireworks to celebrate 72 years of liberation!

Spectacular fireworks illuminated the skies above Hoàn Kiếm Lake, West Lake and Văn Quán Lake from 9pm to 9.15pm on October 10, 2026, marking the 72nd anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954).

Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day. VNA/VNS Photos Trương Vị
Hà Nội's night sky lit up with dazzling fireworks on October 10 as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnamese students place confidence in Việt Nam-China cooperation

Vietnamese students studying in China have expressed their hope that National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn's upcoming visit to China will provide fresh impetus for the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, particularly in education and training, youth exchanges and people-to-people exchanges.
Society

Deputy PM asks for highest education quality, safety for students

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to serve as the focal point for receiving and consolidating difficulties and obstacles reported by localities during the restructuring and operation of education institutions, while coordinating with and urging relevant ministries and sectors to address matters under their jurisdiction, promptly reporting issues beyond its authority to the Government and the Prime Minister.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom