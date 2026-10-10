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Ardingly College Vietnam develops second phase, opens admissions offices in Hà Nội, HCM City

October 10, 2026 - 16:37
Ardingly College Vietnam, a British-standard boarding school in Lào Cai, is developing its second phase with an estimated investment of VNĐ200–250 billion (US$7.6 million–9.5 million).

 

Trịnh Quang Đồng Thảo, chairwoman of Ardingly College Vietnam, speaks at the opening of the school’s admissions office in HCM City on October 10. — Photo courtesy of the school

HCM CITY — Ardingly College Vietnam, a British-standard boarding school in Lào Cai, is developing its second phase with an estimated investment of VNĐ200–250 billion (US$7.6 million–9.5 million).

It has also opened admissions offices in Hà Nội and HCM City to help prospective students and their families learn more about its educational programmes.

The two offices officially opened on October 10 in the Tây Hồ Tây urban area in Hà Nội and the Phú Mỹ Hưng urban area in HCM City.

They provide information about academic programmes, boarding life and campus facilities through displays, photographs and 360-degree virtual tours. Parents and students can also learn about Ardingly College’s nearly 170-year history in the UK and its British boarding model, including daily life within the House system, as well as discuss admissions pathways with school representatives.

Trịnh Quang Đồng Thảo, chairwoman of Ardingly College Vietnam, said the school planned to open more admissions offices in other provinces and cities to enable families access to British-standard boarding education in the home country.

Invested in by Khôi Nguyên Investment Group (KNI Group), the school was inaugurated in January 2023, with total investment for phase 1 of nearly VNĐ700 billion. Its 10-hectare campus currently accommodates around 200 students from Grades 1 to 12, offering bilingual education under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training curriculum and international programmes, with day-school and boarding options.

The international pathway follows the OxfordAQA curriculum, leading to IGCSE qualifications in Grades 9–11 and A-levels in the final two years.

“The second phase is expected to require an additional investment of VNĐ200–250 billion. Upon completion, total investment in the school’s facilities will reach thousands of billions of đồng,” said Nguyễn Thị Kiều Oanh, chairwoman of KNI Group’s board of directors.

The expansion will upgrade boarding facilities to meet Ardingly College’s UK standards and add a dedicated academic building for the international programme. A Sixth Form lounge will provide senior students with space to study and socialise.

Three outdoor recreational areas and an archery range are scheduled for completion in the 2026–27 academic year, alongside facilities for outdoor STEM learning and music activities.

Further plans, potentially starting in 2027, include staff accommodation, a guesthouse for visiting parents and additional outdoor learning spaces, such as gardens and picnic areas.

The school said its boarding model aims to foster independence, social skills and personal development while supporting students’ physical and mental well-being. It aims to offer families an alternative to overseas study by combining international education with boarding facilities in Việt Nam. — VNS

 

Ardingly College Vietnam admissions offices boarding school

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