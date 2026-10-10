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Top leader inspects key infrastructure projects in Hà Nội

October 10, 2026 - 17:13
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on October 10 inspected two key infrastructure projects in Hà Nội, urging local authorities to complete outstanding work on schedule, ensure smooth traffic flows and prioritise transport infrastructure in urban planning.

 

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm inspects the Ring Road 1 project in Hà Nội's Ô Chợ Dừa Ward on October 10, 2026. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on October 10 inspected two key infrastructure projects in Hà Nội, urging local authorities to complete outstanding work on schedule, ensure smooth traffic flows and prioritise transport infrastructure in urban planning.

The projects consist of a parking and green space complex between Ring Road 1 and La Thành Street, and Ring Road 2.5.

At the Hoàng Cầu–Voi Phục section of Ring Road 1, the top leader inspected the parking and green space project, which covers about 6,803 sq.m and is funded by the municipal budget.

He praised Hà Nội's decisive leadership and relevant agencies' efforts in accelerating site clearance and ensuring the project remains on schedule. He also commended local households for relocating in support of the city's policies, thereby facilitating construction and helping alleviate traffic congestion.

He asked for road widening to remain a priority in areas between Ring Road 1 and La Thành Street where site clearance has been completed.

At Ring Road 2.5, which runs through Cầu Giấy Ward, General Secretary and President Lâm urged municipal authorities to ensure close coordination among relevant agencies, address remaining tasks and complete the entire project as planned.

He stressed that timely completion would ensure smooth traffic along the ring roads, better meet residents' travel needs and improve connectivity across the urban transport network.

The leader instructed the municipal Management Board for Transport Construction Investment Projects to work closely with relevant agencies and local authorities to ensure proper operation and maintenance, construction quality and safety, and efficient use of public investment.

Construction along both sides of the roads must be strictly managed, with transport infrastructure given the top priority, he stressed, noting that parking facilities and business areas must be arranged appropriately to meet residents' needs while maintaining a green, clean and attractive urban landscape. — VNA/VNS

 

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