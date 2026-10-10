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Hoàn Kiếm Lake abuzz as capital marks 72nd Liberation Day anniversary

October 10, 2026 - 20:25
Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội was packed with residents and visitors on Saturday as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day. Events launching the 2026 nationwide sports-for-all movement and the newly opened "Silk Ribbon of Memories" art space added to the festive mood.

Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội was packed with residents and visitors on Saturday as the capital celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day. Events launching the 2026 nationwide sports-for-all movement and the newly opened "Silk Ribbon of Memories" art space added to the festive mood.

Children and their teacher play on the landscape bridge in the "Ribbon of Memories" art space beside Hoàn Kiếm Lake. VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Tuấn Anh
International tourists walk among the mirror frames at the "Ribbon of Memories" art space beside Hoàn Kiếm Lake.
Families take their children for a walk in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone on the 72nd anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day.
Families take their children for a walk in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone on the 72nd anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day.
People take part in friendly chess games in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.
Crowds of residents and visitors stroll along a tree-lined street decked with national flags around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on October 10.
Residents and visitors capture the moment at a flower garden beside Hoàn Kiếm Lake during the 72nd anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day.
International tourists walk among the mirror frames at the "Ribbon of Memories" art space beside Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

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