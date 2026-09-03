Việt Nam welcomes nearly 16 million international visitors in first eight months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomed nearly 16 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.4 per cent from a year earlier, as strong growth from European and other long-haul markets helped sustain the country's tourism recovery.

The country received an estimated 15.91 million international arrivals between January and August, the highest figure for the first eight months in recent years, according to data released on Thursday from the National Statistics Office. The figure represents over 63 per cent of Việt Nam's target of 25 million international visitors for the full year.

International arrivals reached nearly 1.99 million in August alone, up 19.7 per cent from July and 18.4 per cent from August 2025, despite August traditionally being part of the low tourism season.

Asia remained Việt Nam's largest source region, accounting for about 11.81 million visitors, or nearly 74 per cent of total arrivals in the first eight months. The number was up about 7.4 per cent year on year.

China was the largest individual source market, with 3.54 million visitors, accounting for about 22.3 per cent of total arrivals, followed by South Korea with about 2.76 million, or 17.3 per cent.

Together, the two markets contributed more than 6.3 million visitors, nearly 40 per cent of Việt Nam's international arrivals in the period.

But the strongest growth came from several longer-haul markets, signalling greater diversification of Việt Nam's international tourism base.

European arrivals reached about 2.68 million in the first eight months, up 53.4 per cent from a year earlier. Visitors from the Americas rose 20.7 per cent to about 887,000, while arrivals from Oceania increased 23.3 per cent to nearly 489,000. Africa recorded about 45,000 arrivals, up 25.1 per cent.

Among major European markets, arrivals from Britain rose 9.8 per cent, France 13.4 per cent, Germany 15.1 per cent, Sweden 25.1 per cent, Switzerland 27 per cent , Poland 51.2 per cent, and the Czech Republic 28.2 per cent.

Russia becomes third-largest source market

Russia emerged as one of Việt Nam's fastest-growing major source markets, with more than 1 million visitors in the first eight months, putting it in third place behind China and South Korea.

Russian arrivals reached 265.7 per cent of the level recorded in the same period of 2025, equivalent to a 165.7 per cent year-on-year increase, according to tourism authorities.

The rebound has been supported by the resumption and expansion of charter flights linking Russian cities with Vietnamese beach destinations. Nha Trang, Mũi Né, and Phú Quốc have remained popular among Russian visitors seeking warm-weather holidays.

India has also become an increasingly important market. Việt Nam recorded more than 612,000 Indian arrivals in the first eight months, compared with about 102,000 in 2019.

The growth in Indian visitors has been supported by expanding direct air links between the two countries, including routes connecting major cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad with Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City.

Other markets also recorded substantial increases. Arrivals from the Philippines rose 58.8 per cent, the United States 20.4 per cent, Australia 23.3 per cent, Singapore 31.7 per cent, Cambodia 41.5 per cent, Malaysia 20.5 per cent, and Indonesia 26.7 per cent.

Japan, another major source market, recorded a 9.2 per cent increase.

Air travel remained the main gateway into Việt Nam, with 13.22 million international arrivals by air in the first eight months, accounting for 83.1 per cent of the total and rising 11.6 per cent year on year.

With the traditional peak tourism season approaching, authorities expect international arrivals to continue rising to meet the 25 million goal. — VNS