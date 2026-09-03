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Home Society

Vĩnh Long schools expand AI use in education

September 03, 2026 - 18:05
Vĩnh Long Province is accelerating digital transformation of education, with schools trialling AI-enabled classrooms and increasing digital learning tools.

 

Nguyễn Thị Bé Mười (centre), deputy chairwoman of the Vĩnh Long Province People’s Committee, checks preparations being made for the new school year at Cái Ngang Primary School in Cái Ngang Commune on August 24. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Thúy Hằng

VĨNH LONG — Vĩnh Long Province is accelerating digital transformation of education, with schools trialling AI-enabled classrooms and increasing digital learning tools.

The move is part of efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation issued in December 2024.

At Tiểu Cần High School in the commune of the same name, a digital classroom model using Google AI has been piloted in two grade 10 classes that have 86 students and 28 teachers.

The school combines Google Workspace for Education and Google Classroom with Gemini, NotebookLM, digital learning materials, and online assessment.

The teachers use AI for lesson planning, learning-material development, question design, assessment, and student monitoring, according to Lê Thị Cúc Hoa, the school’s principal.

At Xuân Hiệp A Primary School in Hòa Bình Commune, AI has been incorporated into daily work through a controlled process. Teachers use AI to create drafts, compare and revise them against the curriculum, textbooks, and classroom requirements, and then apply them.

The school has built a repository of more than 650 learning materials using AI or digital tools.

During the 2025-26 school year, the local Department of Education and Training issued an AI education plan and digital competency framework and piloted AI-enabled digital classrooms at five high schools.

All students from primary to high school levels have digital profiles, while electronic identification verification has reached 99 per cent.

Digital academic records have been created for grades 1 to 12.

Of 132 schools managed by the department and assessed for digital transformation, 88 (66.7 per cent) performed well in digital teaching and learning, while 126 (95.5 per cent) performed well in school administration.

No school was rated at the lowest level.

Under its 2026 digital transformation plan, the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province encourages schools to apply big data, cloud computing, and AI.

The province aims to have 100 per cent of schools from primary to high school levels using AI by 2030. — VNS

Vĩnh Long schools AI use in education Resolution No. 57

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