More than just daycare

A pilot daycare centre for the elderly in Hà Nội run by Long Biên Ward’s Healthcare Centre is giving seniors a place to socialise, stay active and receive healthcare, while offering much-needed peace of mind to their families. Following its early success, the model is set to expand across the capital.
Despite constrained budgets, the National Assembly and the Government have allocated a relatively large amount of funding for the national target programmes, so ministries and localities should focus on carrying them out effectively, on schedule and in line with their objectives
Aimed at ensuring that differences in economic conditions or place of residence do not affect children’s opportunities for physical development, the programme has produced clear results, narrowing the nutritional gap between urban areas and mountainous, border and island regions.
Cần Thơ is accelerating implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 72, prioritising preventive healthcare, digital transformation, and specialised medical services to build a modern, people-centred health system.