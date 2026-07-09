Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

More than just daycare

July 09, 2026 - 15:36
A pilot daycare centre for the elderly in Hà Nội run by Long Biên Ward’s Healthcare Centre is giving seniors a place to socialise, stay active and receive healthcare, while offering much-needed peace of mind to their families. Following its early success, the model is set to expand across the capital.

see also

More on this story

Society

School milk provides anchor for young generation

Aimed at ensuring that differences in economic conditions or place of residence do not affect children’s opportunities for physical development, the programme has produced clear results, narrowing the nutritional gap between urban areas and mountainous, border and island regions.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom