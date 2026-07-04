Việt Nam investigates alleged assault by citizen in India

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities are investigating an alleged assault committed by a Vietnamese citizen in India, in a case that highlights the country's ability to prosecute certain criminal offences committed overseas.

Police in the southern province of Đồng Nai announced on Saturday that they had detained Nguyễn Mạnh Hưng, 46, on allegations of intentionally inflicting bodily harm in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred in India in June last year.

According to investigators, Hưng, who operates several social media accounts under the name "Thiên Báo SBC Biên Hòa", was involved in an altercation between two groups of Vietnamese YouTubers who had travelled to India to follow the pilgrimage of Lê Anh Tú, widely known as Thích Minh Tuệ, a Vietnamese ascetic practitioner whose walking journeys have attracted widespread public attention and a substantial online following.

Police allege that during the dispute in June last year, Hưng used a knife to attack another Vietnamese YouTuber, Nguyễn Quý Dậu, known online as "Dậu Nguyễn TV", causing serious injuries to the victim's arm.

Authorities said the victim received emergency treatment at a hospital in India before returning to Việt Nam, where he continued medical treatment in HCM City and later filed a criminal complaint.

The Đồng Nai Police Department said it opened a criminal case in December last year, to investigate allegations of intentional infliction of bodily harm arising from the incident.

Investigators subsequently issued a decision to prosecute and temporarily detain Hưng as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to police, Hưng regularly used YouTube and Facebook accounts bearing the names "Thiên Báo SBC Biên Hòa", "Nguyễn Thiên Báo", "Đội SBC Biên Hòa" and related pages to publish commentary on social and current affairs issues, including content related to Lê Anh Tú's overseas travels.

The case has drawn attention because the alleged offence took place outside Việt Nam. Under certain circumstances, Vietnamese law permits the prosecution of Vietnamese citizens for criminal acts committed abroad, subject to the provisions of the Penal Code and applicable international legal frameworks.

Authorities have not released details regarding legal representation for Hưng, and the allegations against him have not been tested in court.

The investigation is continuing. — VNS