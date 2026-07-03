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Việt Nam revises farm chemical roster, boosts bio-based options

July 03, 2026 - 20:08
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has revamped its list of permitted and banned plant protection products, adding new active ingredients and 30 biologicals while clearing six products for drone spraying.

 

A farmer applies a biological pesticide to a durian orchard in Đồng Nai City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has updated its lists of permitted and banned plant protection products (PPPs), aiming to align rules, expand safer options, especially biologicals, and ease compliance for producers, importers and distributors.

The revision, developed under the ministry’s 2026 work plan and relevant laws after broad stakeholder consultation, adds new entries and refreshes information on existing products.

The permitted roster gains three new active ingredients, including one biological; the others are described as effective with high safety profiles. Authorities also cleared 30 additional biological PPPs. At the same time, registrant details were updated for 20 products, active-ingredient information changed for two, and five PPPs were voluntarily withdrawn.

New approvals target pests on key export crops such as durian, dragon fruit and pomelo. Advanced formulations, including OD, EW and WG, feature prominently, with products for vegetables, fruit and tea carrying short pre-harvest intervals and low toxicity to bolster yields and food-safety compliance.

The update also authorises drone application for six products, seen as a step towards wider use of technology and digital tools in farming to raise efficiency and cut labour costs.

Officials said the overhaul is intended to keep regulations coherent while accelerating the adoption of modern, sustainable PPPs in Vietnamese agriculture. — VNS

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