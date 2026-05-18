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Major construction milestones reached at Long Thành International Airport

May 18, 2026 - 13:56
Construction teams are accelerating work on the passenger terminal, the central and most complex component of Long Thành International Airport, as the country’s largest airport project enters a crucial finishing stage.
Final details are completed in the central area of the passenger terminal at Long Thành International Airport. VNA/VNS Photos

ĐỒNG NAI — Work is intensifying at Long Thành International Airport, where contractors and engineers are racing to finish the passenger terminal, widely regarded as the “heart” of the massive aviation project and the key factor determining the overall construction schedule.

Currently, 12 major contract packages are being implemented simultaneously across the site, covering essential aviation infrastructure including the passenger terminal, runways and internal transport networks.

Inside the terminal, thousands of workers and engineers are focusing on final structural works, technical installations and interior finishing. Complex components such as steel roof structures, boarding bridges, fire prevention facilities and central operational areas are gradually taking shape.

On May 15, 2026, the project management board said the aircraft fuel supply network had been largely completed, with storage tanks and both underground and above-ground pipelines already installed.

As one of Việt Nam’s largest infrastructure projects, the airport is expected to become a major regional aviation hub once operational. VNS

Workers complete ceiling structures inside the passenger terminal of Long Thành International Airport.
Passenger boarding bridge systems are installed at the passenger terminal.
A section of the passenger terminal and the air traffic control tower.
Workers complete structural components inside the passenger terminal.
Workers finalise equipment systems serving construction work at the passenger terminal.
Final details are completed in the central area of the passenger terminal at Long Thành International Airport.
Workers inspect the fire prevention and firefighting system at Long Thành International Airport to ensure compliance with technical designs.
The central area of the passenger terminal contains numerous complex technical systems and structures.
The runway, passenger terminal and air traffic control tower at Long Thành International Airport.
Above-ground fuel pipelines at the fuel supply system.
Workers inspect equipment at the fuel reception area, where fuel is transported to aircraft parking bays.
Fuel pipelines and storage tanks at the fuel supply system of the airport have been completed.
Workers inspect equipment along the fuel pipeline system.
The fuel reception area leading to storage tanks.  
Fuel storage tanks at the fuel supply system.
Fuel tanks marked with common civil aviation fuel symbols at Long Thành International Airport.
Workers install operational equipment for the fuel supply system.

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