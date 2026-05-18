Major construction milestones reached at Long Thành International Airport

ĐỒNG NAI — Work is intensifying at Long Thành International Airport, where contractors and engineers are racing to finish the passenger terminal, widely regarded as the “heart” of the massive aviation project and the key factor determining the overall construction schedule.

Currently, 12 major contract packages are being implemented simultaneously across the site, covering essential aviation infrastructure including the passenger terminal, runways and internal transport networks.

Inside the terminal, thousands of workers and engineers are focusing on final structural works, technical installations and interior finishing. Complex components such as steel roof structures, boarding bridges, fire prevention facilities and central operational areas are gradually taking shape.

On May 15, 2026, the project management board said the aircraft fuel supply network had been largely completed, with storage tanks and both underground and above-ground pipelines already installed.

As one of Việt Nam’s largest infrastructure projects, the airport is expected to become a major regional aviation hub once operational. VNS