Over VNĐ9.3 billion raised for AO/dioxin victims in 2025

HÀ NỘI — More than VNĐ9.3 billion (nearly US$353,000) were raised for supporting victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in 2025, heard a press briefing in Hà Nội on Friday.

The event was organised by the Việt Nam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) as part of activities to mark the 65th anniversary of the AO disaster in Việt Nam (August 10, 1961–2026).

Speaking at the briefing, VAVA President Lieutenant General Nguyễn Hữu Chính said that although the war ended more than 50 years ago, the consequences of toxic chemicals remain severe and long-lasting, with millions of people affected during the war and hundreds of thousands continuing to suffer serious physical impacts in peacetime.

He stressed that activities marking the 65th anniversary are not only for remembrance or gratitude, but also serve as a “call of conscience” and an appeal to both domestic and international communities to support Vietnamese victims.

As part of the commemorative activities, the association will organise the 5th congress of outstanding individuals in supporting AO/dioxin victims during 2026–2031. It is also preparing for its 6th national congress for the 2026–2031 tenure, with a focus on strengthening organisational capacity, innovating resource mobilisation methods, creating sustainable livelihoods for victims and expanding international cooperation.

VAVA Vice President Major General Đỗ Hồng Lâm noted chapters of the association nationwide will step up communications on the lingering impacts of toxic chemicals and mobilise more domestic and international resources to assist disadvantaged and severely affected victims, as well as those receiving care at social protection centres.

A highlight of the 2026 programme is an exhibition themed “Journey for Justice” scheduled to open in central Đà Nẵng city on July 22 and run for one month. The event will feature more than 400 photos, documents and artefacts showcasing the disaster, remediation efforts, the ongoing struggle for justice, and support activities for victims.

Alongside awareness campaigns, the association is partnering with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank’s charity platform, TikTok Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Digital Communications Association and Tops Media to launch an online charity run on the Topplay platform. All proceeds from the initiative will be used to support disadvantaged victims.

At the briefing, VAVA officially launched a donation campaign via Account 1961 of the Fund for AO/Dioxin Victims of Việt Nam, with more than VNĐ1 billion was pledged by organisations and donors at the event.

According to VAVA, the funding raised in 2025 were used for building and repairing houses, providing Lunar New Year gifts, assisting victims affected by natural disasters, donating wheelchairs, supporting with livelihoods and caring for victims at social protection centres.

In 2026, the association continues working with media agencies, digital platforms and partners to expand the fundraising campaign, focusing on health care, rehabilitation, livelihood support and housing for disadvantaged victims to ensure that no one is left behind. — VNA/VNS