HCM City seizes counterfeit luxury goods at major markets

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have seized hundreds of counterfeit luxury goods from two of the city’s best-known shopping destinations as part of a nationwide crackdown on fake products and intellectual property violations.

Market surveillance officials on Friday said that surprise inspections at Saigon Square and Bến Thành Market uncovered fake watches, handbags, sunglasses and fashion items bearing international brands, including Gucci, Ray-Ban and Adidas.

The raids were conducted under a Government directive to intensify efforts against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, according to the HCM City Market Surveillance Department.

City officials also said some vendors at Saigon Square closed their stalls after internal warning systems alerted them to the arrival of inspectors.

Authorities imposed fines of more than VNĐ650 million (US$25,000) in separate cases linked to counterfeit and untraceable goods and ordered the destruction of seized products.

Bến Thành Market and Saigon Square are popular shopping sites among tourists visiting Việt Nam’s largest city, where imitation luxury goods have long been openly sold despite periodic crackdowns.

Việt Nam has stepped up enforcement against counterfeit products in recent years as the export-dependent economy seeks to strengthen intellectual property protections and improve its business environment for foreign investors. — VNS