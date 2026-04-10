By designating April 7 as National Health Day, Việt Nam is making a clear statement: the nation's future will be built not just on economic growth, but on the well-being of its people.

It marks a major strategic shift — from a treatment-first mindset to one in which prevention is the foundation, the long-term approach and the guiding principle — placing the health of more than 100 million people at the centre of all development policies.

Việt Nam is currently facing numerous challenges, including the rise of non-communicable diseases, population ageing, climate change, the risk of emerging epidemics, and issues of mental health and nutrition.

This year marks the first observance of National Health Day, under the theme "Proactive Disease Prevention for a Healthy Việt Nam". VNS