Việt Nam, IAEA review national nuclear power infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a comprehensive review of its national nuclear power infrastructure, an important step in preparing for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project and similar projects in the future.

From December 1–11, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) through the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety is coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to host an Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) Mission in Hà Nội.

The delegation consists of seven IAEA experts, three international specialists invited by the agency from the UK, Brazil and Bulgaria, and one observer from Egypt.

The mission is meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Ministry of Education and Training, the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and the Khánh Hòa Provincial People’s Committee.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said the timely support of the IAEA and the experience shared by international experts are of great significance as Vietnam works to develop its nuclear power infrastructure in line with international standards and IAEA guidelines.

As the coordinating agency for the programme, the MoST will continue advancing nuclear infrastructure development in line with IAEA recommendations to meet the requirements of Việt Nam’s first nuclear power project, he stressed. He added that the ministry will further support cooperation between Việt Nam and the IAEA in promoting the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Eric Mathet, Head of the INIR Mission, said the review will mark an important milestone in Việt Nam’s journey toward establishing a safe, secure and sustainable nuclear power programme.

The IAEA praised Việt Nam’s efforts in preparing its self-evaluation report for the mission.

According to Mathet, the review team that is composed of highly experienced experts in all areas of nuclear infrastructure has thoroughly studied the report and maintained close contact with Vietnamese counterparts throughout the process to ensure accurate and objective assessment.

The agency encourages open exchanges between the Vietnamese working groups and the INIR team to ensure the mission’s success.

Under IAEA guidelines, nuclear power infrastructure includes 19 key elements, ranging from physical infrastructure, site preparation and supporting facilities to legal frameworks, financial capacity and human resources. For newcomer countries like Việt Nam, nuclear infrastructure development follows three phases - preparations for making a launch decision, for plant construction, and for plant operations.

This INIR Mission is assessing Việt Nam’s readiness relative to Milestone 2. To prepare for the mission, Việt Nam’s Nuclear Infrastructure Assessment Working Group completed and submitted its Self-Evaluation Report to the IAEA in October 2025.

Following the mission, the INIR team will submit a consolidated report to the Government of Việt Nam, highlighting progress made, areas requiring further improvement, and key recommendations to help Việt Nam develop a master plan for nuclear infrastructure.

The findings will support the effective, safe and secure implementation of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project in line with IAEA and international standards. VNA/VNS