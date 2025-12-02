232 construction projects ready for mass inauguration, ground-breaking ceremony

HÀ NỘI — A total of 232 construction projects nationwide, with combined investment exceeding VNĐ1.1 quadrillion (around US$42 billion), are qualified for groundbreaking or inauguration on December 19, the Ministry of Construction has announced.

The nationwide ceremony will take place on December 19 to welcome the 14th National Party Congress in January.

Of the total, 149 projects are ready for groundbreaking, while 83 others are scheduled for inauguration.

The Ministry has proposed 79 locations for live television broadcasts, symbolising the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 – December 19, 2025).

Of these locations, 34 will be attended by leaders of the Party, the State, the National Assembly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Government leaders, ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies.

Chairing a meeting with relevant agencies on the ceremony’s preparations on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said the event is being held at a significant time, marking the conclusion of five years of implementing national strategic tasks, particularly breakthroughs in infrastructure development, socio-economic development, education, healthcare, and national defense and security and celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He requested that the Ministry of Construction urgently prepare documents for the event, providing a comprehensive assessment of results, achievements and challenges, while highlighting key contributions, policy reforms and institutional innovations as well as drawing lessons for the next five-year period.

The Ministry of Construction, as the lead agency, shall coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to review and orient projects that are “truly nationally significant and socio-economically meaningful,” he said.

The Ministry of Construction has been tasked with coordinating with Vietnam Television, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Science and Technology to develop a detailed scenario for all broadcast stations, prioritising the selection of exemplary projects as central hubs, Hà said.

The programme must ensure wide-reaching impact and comprehensive representation of key projects, reflecting socio-economic contributions and the efforts of State management agencies, he said. — VNS