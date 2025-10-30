Huế City Fatherland Front calls for donations to aid flood-hit residents

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Huế City has issued an appeal calling for donations to support residents in overcoming the consequences of recent natural disasters.

Prolonged heavy rains have caused severe flooding across Huế City, leaving thousands of households heavily affected and resulting in extensive damage to property, crops and infrastructure, seriously disrupting the lives of residents.

Under the timely direction of the central government, Party committees, local authorities, the Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, functional forces and local communities have been making concerted efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the disaster and assist people in flooded areas to stabilise their lives as soon as possible.

Upholding the nation’s long-standing tradition of solidarity and the spirit of mutual support and compassion, the Standing Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Huế City, the City Relief Mobilisation Board, has called on agencies, organisations, businesses and individuals both within and beyond the city to contribute and provide practical support for affected residents.

Officials, public servants, armed forces, workers, enterprises and individuals are encouraged to join hands, within their capacity and sense of responsibility, to help Huế residents overcome difficulties and swiftly restore their livelihoods and production.

The Huế City Fatherland Front Committee and the Relief Mobilisation Board have expressed their sincere appreciation for all contributions and affirmed that they will direct relevant agencies to promptly transfer the funds to affected localities and residents.

According to preliminary statistics, the floods in Huế City have left one person dead and one missing. More than 35,000 houses have been submerged to depths ranging from 0.5 to 0.9 metres, with some areas inundated up to 2 metres. The city has also reported 38 cases of landslides, while over 201,000 households have temporarily lost electricity and 1,479 transformer stations have been shut down to ensure safety.

All donations and contributions can be sent to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Huế City through the City Relief Mobilisation Board via the following:

Account name: Uy ban Mat tran To quoc Viet Nam thanh pho Hue

Account number: 4000201016209 at Agribank – Huế Branch (Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development)

Direct donations can also be made at the Office of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Huế City, No. 4 Lê Hồng Phong Street, Thuận Hóa Ward, Huế City. Contact numbers: 0918 364 186 and 0942 551 106. — VNS