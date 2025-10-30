Russia delivers 29 tonnes of emergency aid to flood-hit Huế City

HÀ NỘI — The Government of the Russian Federation has delivered an emergency humanitarian aid shipment to support residents affected by severe rains and flooding in Huế City. The aid was received by the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Thursday

Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko handed over the aid to Nguyễn Trường Sơn, Deputy Director of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The relief shipment includes 58 rescue and working boats, 1,000 sets of bowls and plates, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 bedding sets, 55 tents, and a large quantity of canned food, weighing approximately 29 tonnes. The shipment arrived at Nội Bài Airport at 6.35am on Thursday aboard a special aircraft, flight number SUM 9121, operated by the Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation.

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Gennady Bezdetko extended his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam over the losses and damage caused by recent floods in the northern and central regions. He also reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to continuing its support for Việt Nam in disaster prevention and response efforts.

Deputy Director Nguyễn Trường Sơn expressed his gratitude for the valuable assistance from the Russian Government and people, affirming that the department will ensure the timely coordination and delivery of the aid to Huế City on the same day for local distribution to residents affected by the disaster. VNS