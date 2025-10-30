HCM City sees rising labour recruitment

HCM CITY — The labour market in HCM City is seeing rising recruitment demand in the last months of the year as businesses accelerate production and services to complete export orders and meet rising demand during the busy year-end season, according to the HCM City Employment Service Centre under the Department of Home Affairs.

The centre forecasts that recruitment demand at the end of this year will increase by 10-15 per cent or 18,000-24,000 positions.

Increased domestic consumption demand leads to the hike in labour recruitment, especially seasonal and part-time positions in the trade and service sectors.

The demand will increase sharply in the service, retail, logistics, and trade sectors.

Seasonal labour, especially in services, retail, and tourism, tends to increase rapidly to meet year-end demand.

The central area of ​​HCM City is expected to see robust growth in labour demand in the service, retail, logistics and trade sectors from 7,000-9,000 jobs, bringing the total number of recruitments for the year to over 75,000 positions.

Demand for high-quality labour in the fields of information technology, finance, accounting, and business administration also continues to increase, as many businesses accelerate the digital transformation process and expand their business operations.

Recruitment demand in the former Bình Dương area is expected to have the highest increase of 8,000 - 11,000 jobs, mainly in the textile, footwear, wood, electronics, and mechanical industries.

Labour demand in the former Bà Rịa -Vũng Tàu is expected to increase by only 3,000 - 4,000 positions, bringing total demand for the year to over 40,000 positions. The tourism, hotel, restaurant, transportation and entertainment service sectors recorded strong growth.

Job fair

More than 3,000 job vacancies were offered for students, fresh graduates and experienced workers in HCM City and neighbouring provinces at the HCM City Internship and Employment Fair from October 23 to 26.

Organised by the University of Economics HCM City, the annual event brought together more than 30 leading companies in banking - finance - insurance, securities, accounting, auditing, consulting, consumer goods, food, technology, e-commerce, construction - real estate, trade, import – export, logistics, manufacturing, and design - creativity.

Along with recruitment activities, the event also featured workshops on the job market and digital transformation, mock interviews with experts, the “Conquering Employers 2025” contest, and the “Next Gen Art” exhibition showcasing creative works by students.

It attracted more than 5,000 students and job seekers. —VNS