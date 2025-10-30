Politics & Law
Home Society

Long Biên Bridge closed to vehicles for major repair work

October 30, 2025 - 09:13
All vehicles travelling from Bồ Đề Ward to Hoàn Kiếm Ward will be banned from crossing Long Biên Bridge as repair and maintenance work begins on November 1, according to the Hà Nội Department of Construction.

 

Motorcyclists cross the bridge. VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà

HÀ NỘI — All vehicles travelling from Bồ Đề Ward to Hoàn Kiếm Ward will be banned from crossing Long Biên Bridge as repair and maintenance work begins on November 1, according to the Hà Nội Department of Construction.

The restriction, lasting 61 days until December 31, applies to the lane used by motorbikes and bicycles heading toward the city centre. The closure serves the construction of the Trần Nhật Duật Bridge, a section of the Long Biên elevated railway project on the Hà Nội–Đồng Đăng line.

During the construction period, vehicles will be rerouted via Long Biên–Xuân Quan Road and across Chương Dương Bridge to access the city centre.

Traffic adjustments will also take place along Trần Nhật Duật Street, where movable fences occupying 6.5 metres of the roadway (leaving another 6.5 metres open) will be installed from October 1 to November 22. Fixed barriers taking up 5.6 metres (leaving 8 metres clear for vehicles) will remain from November 16 to December 21. Additionally, during four nights between November 16 and November 30, from 10pm to 4am, movable barriers will temporarily occupy 9.6 metres, leaving only 4 metres for traffic.

The Department of Construction has required the project investor to install reflective safety fences, warning signs, and lighting systems to ensure traffic and pedestrian safety throughout the project.

The Hà Nội Traffic Police Department will coordinate redirection and enforcement to maintain order and prevent congestion. Meanwhile, the Urban Infrastructure Maintenance Board will supervise contractors and cooperate with Traffic Police Divisions No.1 and No.5, as well as local authorities, to guarantee safe construction practices and the installation of protective barriers around the site. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam opens doors to attract leading international scholars

Under the draft resolution, those eligible would include foreign professionals with doctoral degrees who come to Việt Nam to manage, teach, conduct research, or engage in academic exchange. For many universities, this is the kind of “game-changer” they have been waiting for.
Society

Vietnamese embassy visits detained fishermen in Malaysia

Embassy representatives met with officials from Sabah’s Prison Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)’s office in Sabah, and the management of the Kota Kinabalu detention facility to obtain detailed information about the case, the conditions of detention, and the ongoing investigation process.
Society

Rescuers support stranded drivers

Cut off by landslides and heavy rain, truck drivers have been stranded on Lò Xo Pass for days with no solution in sight. Yet amid the storm, police officers and volunteer rescue teams are working tirelessly to deliver food, water, and other essential supplies to those trapped.
Society

Party chief extends condolences to flood-hit residents in central region

Many officers, soldiers and citizens have risked their own safety to evacuate people and deliver food, warm clothes and medicine to flooded and isolated areas. Such compassion and solidarity reflect the Vietnamese tradition of sharing rice and clothing” and embody the enduring strength of the Vietnamese spirit.

