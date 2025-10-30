Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Baby girl born as landslide blocks road to clinic

October 30, 2025 - 09:53
A baby girl was born in the landslide affected village of Mộ Lang in the mountainous Trà Tập commune as poor traffic blocked the move of the mother to the communal heath centre on October 29.

 

A baby girl is born at home with support by two nurses from Trà Tập communal heath centre on October 29. Landslides and heavy rain blocked the village traffic and emergency cases in the village. Photo courtesy of Ngô Tấn Lạc 

ĐÀ NẴNG – Amid landslides and blocked roads in the mountainous Trà Tập Commune, a baby girl was safely delivered in Mộ Lang Village on October 29 after her mother was unable to reach the communal health centre.

Communal authorities said two nurses, Hồ Thị Hiếu and Bùi Xuân Bằng, were urgently called to assist the family, located 5km from the health centre, as heavy erosion and poor traffic conditions made the journey impossible.

 

A road section on the Hồ Chí Minh Trail in A Vương commune in rural area of Đà Nẳng City is flooded, Traffic was blocked in the area. Photo courtesy of Briu Quân 

The two nurses successfully assisted the mother in giving birth under disaster-threatening conditions, as some rural traffic sections in the village were almost completely damaged.

Floodwater rises up to the roof of a house in Lãnh Ngọc village in rural mountainous area of Đà Nẵng City. The area has been suffered landslides, heavy rains and flood since last weekend. Photo courtesy of A Vương commune

Phước Trà Commune and a section of the Hồ Chí Minh Trail in A Vương Commune were heavily flooded on the afternoon of October 29, while rural roads in La Dêê Commune were cut off due to erosion. VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam opens doors to attract leading international scholars

Under the draft resolution, those eligible would include foreign professionals with doctoral degrees who come to Việt Nam to manage, teach, conduct research, or engage in academic exchange. For many universities, this is the kind of “game-changer” they have been waiting for.
Society

Vietnamese embassy visits detained fishermen in Malaysia

Embassy representatives met with officials from Sabah’s Prison Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)’s office in Sabah, and the management of the Kota Kinabalu detention facility to obtain detailed information about the case, the conditions of detention, and the ongoing investigation process.
Society

Rescuers support stranded drivers

Cut off by landslides and heavy rain, truck drivers have been stranded on Lò Xo Pass for days with no solution in sight. Yet amid the storm, police officers and volunteer rescue teams are working tirelessly to deliver food, water, and other essential supplies to those trapped.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom