Baby girl born as landslide blocks road to clinic

|A baby girl is born at home with support by two nurses from Trà Tập communal heath centre on October 29. Landslides and heavy rain blocked the village traffic and emergency cases in the village. Photo courtesy of Ngô Tấn Lạc
ĐÀ NẴNG – Amid landslides and blocked roads in the mountainous Trà Tập Commune, a baby girl was safely delivered in Mộ Lang Village on October 29 after her mother was unable to reach the communal health centre.
Communal authorities said two nurses, Hồ Thị Hiếu and Bùi Xuân Bằng, were urgently called to assist the family, located 5km from the health centre, as heavy erosion and poor traffic conditions made the journey impossible.
|A road section on the Hồ Chí Minh Trail in A Vương commune in rural area of Đà Nẳng City is flooded, Traffic was blocked in the area. Photo courtesy of Briu Quân
The two nurses successfully assisted the mother in giving birth under disaster-threatening conditions, as some rural traffic sections in the village were almost completely damaged.
|Floodwater rises up to the roof of a house in Lãnh Ngọc village in rural mountainous area of Đà Nẵng City. The area has been suffered landslides, heavy rains and flood since last weekend. Photo courtesy of A Vương commune
Phước Trà Commune and a section of the Hồ Chí Minh Trail in A Vương Commune were heavily flooded on the afternoon of October 29, while rural roads in La Dêê Commune were cut off due to erosion. VNS