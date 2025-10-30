Baby girl born as landslide blocks road to clinic

ĐÀ NẴNG – Amid landslides and blocked roads in the mountainous Trà Tập Commune, a baby girl was safely delivered in Mộ Lang Village on October 29 after her mother was unable to reach the communal health centre.

Communal authorities said two nurses, Hồ Thị Hiếu and Bùi Xuân Bằng, were urgently called to assist the family, located 5km from the health centre, as heavy erosion and poor traffic conditions made the journey impossible.

The two nurses successfully assisted the mother in giving birth under disaster-threatening conditions, as some rural traffic sections in the village were almost completely damaged.

Phước Trà Commune and a section of the Hồ Chí Minh Trail in A Vương Commune were heavily flooded on the afternoon of October 29, while rural roads in La Dêê Commune were cut off due to erosion. VNS