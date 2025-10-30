Land database to be completed in 2026: Minister

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment plans to complete a comprehensive national land database in 2026, a step to transform land resources into an important driver for sustainable development.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng made the announcement while addressing the 15th National Assembly’s tenth session on Wednesday.

He said if the draft resolution on removing obstacles to implement the 2024 Land Law, the development of the database will be finalised in this year.

Regarding the sector’s achievements over the recent past, Thắng noted that despite complicated weather patterns and global uncertainties, it logged a growth target of 3.83 per cent. Agro-forestry-fishery export revenue reached US$52.31 billion, posting a trade surplus of nearly $16 billion.

Agriculture has affirmed its position as an important pillar of the economy, contributing to the nation’s trade balance, he said.

Acknowledging the sector’s persistent challenges, Thắng underscored unstable growth, low competitiveness of several products, limitations in green and modern agriculture, and inconsistent quality management and food safety control across localities.

The export market faces headwinds as protectionism and technical barriers rise globally. Administrative procedures, particularly those related to land management, still lack efficiency. Environmental pollution, resource use, and inadequate climate mitigation measures continue to pose serious challenges.

As the 2026–2030 period is critical for Việt Nam to advance to a new era, aiming for double-digit growth as well as green and sustainable economy, Thắng stressed that the ministry outlined a set of targets to be achieved by 2030.

At this session, the ministries has coordinated with other ministries to propose major initiatives for the Government to present to the National Assembly, including a draft law amending 15 existing laws related to agriculture and the environment. The amendments aim to align with the two-tier local government model, streamline administrative procedures and business conditions, and resolve pressing institutional bottlenecks.

The ministry suggested the Government submit to the parliament a national target programme on new-style rural area development, sustainable poverty alleviation, and socio-economic growth in ethnic minority and mountainous regions.

If the policies are adopted, they will help address difficulties and create favourable conditions for the national development in the coming time. — VNA/VNS