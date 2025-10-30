Armed forces in Đà Nẵng make all-out efforts to respond to flooding and protect residents

Việt Nam proposes innovation, shared prosperity at APEC Ministerial Meeting
1.
ĐÀ NẴNG — In recent days, as prolonged heavy rains and flooding have severely affected the lives of local residents, the Đà Nẵng City Military Command has proactively and urgently deployed personnel, vehicles, and rescue plans with the spirit of “all for the people,” demonstrating its utmost determination to safeguard lives and property.
|Armed forces in Đà Nẵng mobilise resources to deliver food supplies to residents in flooded areas. VNA/VNS Photos
|Armed forces in Đà Nẵng mobilise resources to deliver food supplies to residents in flooded areas.
|Essential supplies are delivered by the armed forces of Đà Nẵng City to residents in flooded areas.
|Armed forces in Đà Nẵng mobilise resources to deliver food supplies to residents in flooded
areas.
|The Đà Nẵng City Military Command issued an emergency order overnight to deploy canoes for the rescue of residents in flooded areas.
|Relief supplies are transported to residents in flood-affected areas.
|Essential supplies are delivered by the armed forces of Đà Nẵng City to residents in flooded areas.
|Essential supplies are delivered by the armed forces of Đà Nẵng City to residents in flooded areas.
|Essential supplies are delivered by the armed forces of Đà Nẵng City to residents in flooded areas.