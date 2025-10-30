Passers-by rescue boy swept away in flooded Đà Nẵng river

ĐÀ NẴNG — A child was rescued in Đà Nẵng City on the night of October 29 after being swept nearly one kilometre by a swollen Hàn River.

Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Fengshen has caused severe flooding across Đà Nẵng in recent days, with river levels rising dangerously high.

At around 9:30pm on October 29 residents walking along the Bạch Đằng riverside in Hải Châu District spotted a small hand flailing in the raging Hàn River, and immediately rushed to the rescue.

Trần Trọng Tuấn, one of the rescuers, said the boy had drifted close to Rồng Bridge when several people climbed over the railing and pulled him up.

The entire saga took less than a minute.

The child was in shock, drenched and unable to speak, and people provided first aid and shared information online in the hope it would be seen by his family.

The boy’s parents arrived within 15 minutes and took him to a hospital.

Typhoon Fengshen has affected central provinces between Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Ngãi, with heavy rains and flooding triggering emergency response measures. — VNS