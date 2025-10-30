Hà Nội orders schools set up hotlines to tackle school violence

HÀ NỘI — Schools across the capital have been instructed to establish and publicise hotlines to promptly receive and handle reports related to school security, safety and violence, under new directives from the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training.

Local authorities and schools have also been urged to promote awareness of the National Child Protection Hotline 111, which operates 24 hours a day and is free of charge.

The directive, outlined in Document No. 4411/SGDĐT-CTTTHSSV issued on October 23, was sent to the social and cultural affairs offices of wards and communes, as well as schools under the department’s management, to strengthen school safety and security measures.

The department said recent efforts to enhance school security, prevent violence and combat crime and social evils have achieved positive results.

However, incidents of school violence, social misconduct and legal violations among students remain complex, with increasingly diverse forms and a worrying trend towards younger offenders.

Such issues have negatively affected students’ physical and mental wellbeing, as well as the overall educational environment, sparking public concern.

To address these shortcomings, the department has required all institutions to strictly implement security and order measures in line with coordination regulations between the department and the city’s police.

Schools have been asked to focus on disseminating information and providing legal education on public order, traffic safety, civility, fire prevention and rescue, anti-bullying and anti-drug campaigns, along with the prevention of other social ills.

They are also required to raise awareness about online fraud and scams, and to promote moral education, life skills and legal compliance among students.

Schools must proactively use the hotline system and coordinate closely with local police, authorities and parents in handling any incidents that arise.

They have also been instructed to strictly manage the use of mobile phones and wireless devices on campus, strengthen the role of school counselling teams and regularly organise activities to build life skills and risk response capabilities.

Regular communication with parents should be maintained to agree on student management and support measures, and to promptly detect and assist pupils showing abnormal behavioural or psychological signs.

In addition, schools are required to conduct comprehensive inspections of their facilities, particularly large trees, electrical systems, ponds, railings and playgrounds, to quickly identify and eliminate any potential safety hazards. — VNS