Central Relief Committee allocates US$16.2 million to 17 disaster-affected localities

HÀ NỘI — The Central Relief Committee under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has recently allocated three rounds of aid totalling VNĐ428 billion (US$16.2 million) to support 17 cities and provinces in addressing the consequences of storms and floods.

Of the total, Thái Nguyên Province has received VNĐ45 billion ($1.7 million); Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh, VNĐ40.5 billion ($1.53 million) each; Quảng Trị, VNĐ35.5 billion ($1.34 million); Cao Bằng and Tuyên Quang, VNĐ35 billion ($1.32 million) each; and Lạng Sơn, VNĐ30.5 billion ($1.15 million).

According to the Central Relief Committee, as of 16:00 on Wednesday, agencies, businesses, organisations, and individuals both domestically and abroad had pledged over VNĐ1.1 trillion ($41.7 million) in donations through its accounts.

Of the total, VNĐ494 billion has already been transferred to the committee’s accounts. Vingroup has pledged VNĐ500 billion through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. Since October 2, its Thien Tam Fund has coordinated with local VFF Committees to conduct surveys and distribute aid directly to affected areas, disbursing over VNĐ211 billion so far.

Other contributions transferred directly to local VFF accounts include Hà Nội (VNĐ100 billion), Cần Thơ (VNĐ2.5 billion), Ecopark Group (VNĐ10 billion), Samsung Vietnam (VNĐ5 billion), and Honda Vietnam (VNĐ1 billion). — VNA/VNS