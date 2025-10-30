Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Central Relief Committee allocates US$16.2 million to 17 disaster-affected localities

October 30, 2025 - 16:22
As of 16:00 on Wednesday, agencies, businesses, organisations, and individuals both domestically and abroad had pledged over VNĐ1.1 trillion in donations through its accounts, according to the Central Relief Committee under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

 

Downtown Thái Nguyên province submerged in floodwater. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Central Relief Committee under the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has recently allocated three rounds of aid totalling VNĐ428 billion (US$16.2 million) to support 17 cities and provinces in addressing the consequences of storms and floods.

Of the total, Thái Nguyên Province has received VNĐ45 billion ($1.7 million); Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh, VNĐ40.5 billion ($1.53 million) each; Quảng Trị, VNĐ35.5 billion ($1.34 million); Cao Bằng and Tuyên Quang, VNĐ35 billion ($1.32 million) each; and Lạng Sơn, VNĐ30.5 billion ($1.15 million).

According to the Central Relief Committee, as of 16:00 on Wednesday, agencies, businesses, organisations, and individuals both domestically and abroad had pledged over VNĐ1.1 trillion ($41.7 million) in donations through its accounts.

Of the total, VNĐ494 billion has already been transferred to the committee’s accounts. Vingroup has pledged VNĐ500 billion through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. Since October 2, its Thien Tam Fund has coordinated with local VFF Committees to conduct surveys and distribute aid directly to affected areas, disbursing over VNĐ211 billion so far.

Other contributions transferred directly to local VFF accounts include Hà Nội (VNĐ100 billion), Cần Thơ (VNĐ2.5 billion), Ecopark Group (VNĐ10 billion), Samsung Vietnam (VNĐ5 billion), and Honda Vietnam (VNĐ1 billion). — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội urges stronger business contributions to the poor

Vice Chairman Dương Đức Tuấn said that pledges to the Fund for the Poor and social welfare fund for this year have so far totalled VNĐ10 billion, and expressed hope that support will continue to grow ahead of the 'Joining hands for the poor and social welfare' programme on November 3.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom