Hà Nội urges stronger business contributions to the poor

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have called on enterprises and organisations across the capital to continue contributing to the Fund for the Poor and other social welfare initiatives in 2025, reinforcing the city’s long-term commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

The appeal was made at a meeting on Wednesday jointly organised by the Hà Nội People’s Committee and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee - Hà Nội branch.

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Dương Đức Tuấn and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee - Hà Nội branch Bùi Huyền Mai co-chaired the event, which gathered representatives from 67 organisations and businesses.

Addressing the meeting, Mai recalled the city’s sustained efforts under the movement 'For the Poor – Leaving no one behind' for the 2021–2025 period.

She said strong support from authorities, organisations, businesses, philanthropists and residents had enabled the fund to provide timely assistance to disadvantaged households in Hà Nội and neighbouring areas.

In 2025, marking the 95th anniversary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, the Fatherland Front Committee funded 89 great solidarity houses for near-poor and especially disadvantaged families.

Earlier this year, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (1945–2025), the city presented gifts worth VNĐ8.45 billion (US$321,000) to 690 near-poor households and 1,000 families in difficult circumstances.

According to recent data, Hà Nội still has around 690 near-poor households in need of support.

The programme 'Joining hands for the poor and social welfare' and the Month of Action 'For the Poor' in 2025 are expected to mobilise more resources to improve livelihoods and strengthen social security, she said.

At the meeting, many enterprises pledged to maintain their support, with total contributions reaching several billion đồng.

Notably, Taseco Group, T&T Group, the Hà Nội Housing Development and Investment Corporation and Him Lam Company each committed VNĐ1 billion, while UDIC, Hanel and the Hà Nội Tourism Corporation also registered donations.

Representatives affirmed that fulfilling social responsibility remains a core value alongside commitments to employees and business operations.

Vice Chairman Dương Đức Tuấn praised the business community’s continued contribution to the city’s social welfare efforts.

He said pledges to the Fund for the Poor and social welfare initiatives this year have so far totalled VNĐ10 billion, and expressed hope that support would continue to grow ahead of the 'Joining hands for the poor and social welfare' programme on November 3.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Finance Department Lê Trung Hiếu emphasised: 'The strong presence of associations, enterprises and investors at today’s programme, invited by the Hanoi Finance Department in coordination with relevant departments and organisations, vividly demonstrates the solidarity, compassion and strong sense of social responsibility of the capital’s business community.'— VNS