Central Việt Nam still underwater

Vice Chairman Dương Đức Tuấn said that pledges to the Fund for the Poor and social welfare fund for this year have so far totalled VNĐ10 billion, and expressed hope that support will continue to grow ahead of the 'Joining hands for the poor and social welfare' programme on November 3.
The order comes while incidents of school violence, social misconduct, and legal violations among students remain complex, with increasingly diverse forms and a worrying trend towards younger offenders.
The Government of the Russian Federation has sent 29 tonnes of emergency relief supplies, including rescue boats, tents, blankets and food, to support residents affected by severe rains and flooding in Huế City.
In recent days, as prolonged heavy rains and flooding have severely affected the lives of local residents, the Đà Nẵng City Military Command has proactively and urgently deployed personnel, vehicles, and rescue plans with the spirit of “all for the people,” demonstrating its utmost determination to safeguard lives and property.