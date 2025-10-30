Politics & Law
Central Việt Nam still underwater

October 30, 2025 - 15:42
Central provinces are still battling floodwaters after days of heavy rain, with widespread damage and ongoing evacuations. So far, 14 people have been confirmed dead and eight remain missing.

Society

Hà Nội urges stronger business contributions to the poor

Vice Chairman Dương Đức Tuấn said that pledges to the Fund for the Poor and social welfare fund for this year have so far totalled VNĐ10 billion, and expressed hope that support will continue to grow ahead of the 'Joining hands for the poor and social welfare' programme on November 3.

