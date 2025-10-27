Politics & Law
Home Society

Fisheries Surveillance vessel rescues injured fisherman at sea

October 27, 2025 - 14:14
The KN-219 vessel of Fisheries Surveillance Team No. 2 on Monday (October 27) morning promptly rescued an injured fisherman in the overlapping waters between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

 

The medical team aboard KN-219 vessel provides first aid to the injured fisherman on October 27. — Photo Courtesy of the Việt Nam Coast Guard

HCM CITY — The KN-219 vessel of Fisheries Surveillance Team No 2 on Monday morning promptly rescued an injured fisherman in the overlapping waters between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

The Fisheries Surveillance Team No 2 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No 3 Command announced that at around 4am on October 27, while on patrol to monitor and prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the KN-219 vessel crew received an emergency distress signal from the fishing vessel BT-92979-TS, reporting that a crew member had been seriously injured while working at sea.

Responding immediately, the vessel quickly approached the location and reached the fishing vessel at about 4.30am. The onboard medical team was deployed to provide first aid.

The injured fisherman was identified as Nguyễn Văn Hoàng, 40, from Vĩnh Long Province (formerly Bến Tre Province).

He was found in a state of shock, suffering from a deep open wound measuring about 1.5cm wide and 4–5cm long on the right temple, with heavy bleeding caused by an accidental impact during fishing operations.

The medical team disinfected the wound, stopped the bleeding, dressed it, and administered antibiotics. By 5am, the first aid was completed and the victim’s condition had stabilised.

The ship’s doctors advised the captain of BT-92979-TS to return to shore for continued medical care to avoid complications or infection.

The swift and responsible actions of the vessel crew once again demonstrated the humanitarian spirit and dedication of the Việt Nam Fisheries Surveillance force to protect the safety and livelihoods of fishermen operating at sea.

Earlier, the KN 201 vessel of the Fisheries Surveillance Team No 2 on October 14 successfully rescued a Vietnamese fisherman who had suffered a serious work-related injury while operating on a fishing boat in southern waters. — VNS

