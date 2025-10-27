Trial scheduled for November 17 over café arson that killed 11 people in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court will open the first-instance trial on November 17 for defendant Cao Văn Hùng (born in 1973, residing in Đông Ngạc Ward, Hà Nội), charged with “Murder” under Article 123, Clause 1 of the Penal Code and “Destruction of Property” under Article 178, Clause 4 of the Penal Code.

Hùng is accused of setting fire to a café on Phạm Văn Đồng Street on the night of December 18, 2024, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

Following the tragedy, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính directed authorities to urgently investigate and ensure strict punishment for the perpetrator. Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long later visited the scene to oversee recovery efforts and meet with victims.

According to the indictment from the Hà Nội People’s Procuracy, in November 2024, Hùng had visited a café at 258 Phạm Văn Đồng Street, Cổ Nhuế 2 Ward (now Đông Ngạc Ward) for drinks. After consuming a can of beer and a pack of cigarettes worth VNĐ55,000 (US$2), he claimed to have no money to pay. A man nearby confronted and slapped him several times, warning him to behave properly. Humiliated, Hùng left but returned a month later seeking revenge.

At about 9.15pm on December 18, 2024, Hùng went back to the same café, drank alone, and demanded that staff identify the man who had previously struck him. When they said they did not know, another customer, Lê Văn Ngọc, intervened and hit him. Enraged, Hùng bought a plastic bucket and petrol, returned to the café, and poured the fuel at the entrance before igniting it with a lighter. The blaze quickly engulfed the café, which had two employees and 14 customers inside, and spread to an adjacent workshop owned by Vinmax Technology Joint Stock Company.

The fire claimed 11 lives, injured four people, and destroyed one car, eight motorbikes, and numerous other items and equipment, causing more than VNĐ2.6 billion ($99,000) in property damage.

After committing the crime, Hùng surrendered at the Ministry of Public Security headquarters and confessed to the charges. — VNS