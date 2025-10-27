Mountainous villages threatened with landslides

ĐÀ NẴNG – Local rescue forces have evacuated 51 households, totalling 163 residents, from landslide-prone areas in the mountainous Trà Leng Village to safe shelters, following continuous heavy rainfall on October 25–26.

According to the city’s disaster prevention center, no deaths or missing persons have been reported across the 53 high-risk, landslide-prone communes in the mountainous region.

Trà Liên Commune was temporarily isolated by floodwater and suffered erosion as of 2pm on October 26, while 28 households in landslide zones in Trà Tập Commune were evacuated at noon on the same day.

A group of 200 villagers in Trà My Commune were moved to a safe area, while mobile phone signals remained unavailable in remote villages.

Excavators and rescue forces were mobilised to clear traffic at several sections along National Road No 40B after large amounts of soil eroded from upper hill slopes.

Last week, 29 households in Trà Linh Commune were also relocated from hazardous areas after landslides caused by Storm Fengsheng.

The commune warned that rainfalls on the two days were measured from 115mm to 415mm, and it forecast longer rains will continue in the next few days on October 27-28 in the area. VNS