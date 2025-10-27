Central Việt Nam hit by heavy rain, flooding and landslides

ĐÀ NẴNG - Persistent heavy rain brought by the circulation of Typhoon No. 12 has caused severe flooding and landslides across several central localities, including Huế, Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi, disrupting traffic and daily life.

In Huế City, sustained downpours have inundated several central streets, making travel difficult and affecting residents’ routines.

In Đà Nẵng City, from the night of October 25 to October 26, very heavy rain triggered landslides and cut traffic on key routes including Hồ Chí Minh Road, National Highway 14E and National Highway 40B. Authorities moved quickly to clear soil and rock and warned people not to pass dangerous areas.

In Quảng Ngãi Province, continuous rain on October 25 and 26 caused multiple landslides and rising floodwaters in rivers and streams, isolating mountainous communes. The Tây Trà Commune People’s Committee reported nine landslide points on the afternoon of October 26. Sections such as the Sơn Hamlet Road and the intersection from Trà Bao Hamlet to the former Sơn Trà Commune People’s Committee were severed, halting vehicle movement.