Central Việt Nam hit by heavy rain, flooding and landslides

ĐÀ NẴNG - Persistent heavy rain brought by the circulation of Typhoon No. 12 has caused severe flooding and landslides across several central localities, including Huế, Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi, disrupting traffic and daily life.
In Huế City, sustained downpours have inundated several central streets, making travel difficult and affecting residents’ routines.
|Lòn Bridge on Bùi Thị Xuân Street, Thuận Hóa Ward, Huế City, was deeply flooded on the morning of October 27. VNA/VNS Photos
|Bùi Thị Xuân Street in Thuận Hóa Ward, Huế City, was flooded on the morning of October 27.
|Alley 254 on Phan Châu Trinh Street in Huế City is heavily flooded.
|Many central streets in Huế are deeply flooded.
|Đập Đá Bridge in Huế City is deeply flooded with fast-flowing water, and residents are banned from passing through the area.
In Đà Nẵng City, from the night of October 25 to October 26, very heavy rain triggered landslides and cut traffic on key routes including Hồ Chí Minh Road, National Highway 14E and National Highway 40B. Authorities moved quickly to clear soil and rock and warned people not to pass dangerous areas.
|Landslide on National Highway 40B, Nam Trà My Commune, Đà Nẵng City.
|Ca Da Bridge (National Highway 24C) suffers severe subsidence.
In Quảng Ngãi Province, continuous rain on October 25 and 26 caused multiple landslides and rising floodwaters in rivers and streams, isolating mountainous communes. The Tây Trà Commune People’s Committee reported nine landslide points on the afternoon of October 26. Sections such as the Sơn Hamlet Road and the intersection from Trà Bao Hamlet to the former Sơn Trà Commune People’s Committee were severed, halting vehicle movement.
|A landslide damages part of the house of Hồ Văn An in Tây Trà Commune.